Are you MEI and need credit? Discover 4 loan and card options

The search for credit increased significantly during the pandemic, especially among small business owners. Who is an individual microentrepreneur (MEI) and need a loan or card to help with finances, you can find unique options in the market.

Find out about four good loans and credit cards for those who need a boost in business.

pronampe

Launched in 2020 by the federal government, the National Program to Support Microenterprises and Small Businesses (Pronampe) has an exclusive credit line for microentrepreneurs. The funds for the initiative come from Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal.

The loan does not have a fee for opening credit, and the payment period is up to 48 months. The interest rate is 3% per year, plus 1.25% of the contracted amount.

To apply for credit through Pronampe, you must fall into the MEI, Microenterprise or Small Business (EPP) category. The amount released depends on the category and operating time of the business. See how it works for micro entrepreneurs:

Companies with less than one year of operation: up to 50% share capital or 30% of average monthly revenue.

Companies with more than one year of operation: up to 30% of annual gross revenue.

BNDES

The National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) offers a credit card aimed at those who need working capital or want to invest in machinery, equipment, vehicles and others. The institution releases up to R$ 1 million, according to the company’s annual revenue.

The card is issued through a bank, which may be Banco do Brasil, Bradesco, Caixa Econômica Federal or Itaú Unibanco.

Microcredit

This option is available at several financial institutions, which approve credit with special conditions for MEIs. The values ​​usually rotate between R$300 and R$20,000, according to the annual billing and conditions defined by the bank itself.

Loan with guarantee

A very traditional line of credit with good terms is a secured loan. MEI offers your property as a payment guarantee and receives up to 60% of the property’s value. With the risk of default reduced, it is possible to obtain very attractive interest rates.