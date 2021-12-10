Arthur Elias explains changes in Corinthians’ defense in the Paulista Feminine final

Corinthians beat São Paulo last Wednesday and secured the three-times Paulistão Feminine championship. Arthur Elias’ team had important changes in relation to the starting lineup in the first leg.

Goalkeeper Kemelli gave Natascha space to take over the alvinegra goal in the second game and Poliana was replaced by Tarciane. In a press conference granted after the match, the coach explained how the decision was taken.

“It was a difficult decision., as it always is, to choose the best players for each match. But with a lot of discretion. They both did very well in training, so I think the coach’s duty is to know how to take advantage of each athlete’s moment.“, highlighted Arthur Elias.

In the decision, Natascha was the second goalkeeper who most entered the field for Corinthians this season. The goalkeeper has played 11 games – 18 games fewer than teammate Kemelli. In addition to the good response in training, another justification for the entry of shirt 97 was the exit of the ball.

“Natascha, in the game with her feet, showed herself very well during training. Today there was a mistake, but a ball play that needed to tire São Paulo’s forwards, wear them out so as not to take intense pressure like we did at Morumbi. She did this function very well. I think it accelerated the game with the defenders well in this beginning of construction, did not need to make great saves. We didn’t suffer so much,” explained Arthur, who took the opportunity to praise both Natascha and Kemelli for the season the goalkeepers spent in the players’ first year at the club.

“(Natascha) It’s a goalkeeper with incredible potential. She has had a very difficult year for an adjustment. She left Europe, came here from France, she had a year with an injury, she underwent surgery. Things didn’t go quite as she imagined, but she prepared a lot to be able to enjoy this last moment of the year. And Kemelli has no demerit. I told her that she has many merits this year, because what she did was to replace the two goalkeepers we had, both Lelê, who left, and Tai, who injured, we always proposed something complex for our goalkeepers. And she took it very quickly, creating security, an extreme dedication. A goalkeeper who did something very difficult this year. So I’m very satisfied with all the goalkeepers’ work., as well as the other players”, added the coach.

Another option was for Tarciane to enter Poliana’s place to form the defense duo with Giovanna Campiolo. Arthur highlighted that the young defender, only 18 years old, is extremely promising and that the option for Tarci was made, mainly, in relation to his specialty in set pieces.

“Regarding Tarci, she, along with Lauren, who was on the other side today, are two defenders who will be on the Brazilian team for a long time from now on. Tarci has incredible potential. I believed in her a lot in today’s game in relation to the set pieces, also in this beginning of construction, she improved a lot in passing speed, in her choices. He’s a very fast defender too”, highlighted Arthur Elias.

“We missed the ball in a few moments in the first half. The ball passed the back line and we managed to have coverage because our bottom line was quite fast today. And that’s it. Enjoy the moment, not be afraid to make a decision, to climb. I’ve worked with young athletes for a long time, I think I know how to work with them and give them opportunities at the right time. She played a great game and is to be congratulated. It helped our team a lot“, ended the coach.

