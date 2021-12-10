At 77 years old, ‘world’s loneliest woman’ has electricity for the first time

THE “world’s loneliest woman” is entering the modern age after living most of his life as “an 18th century peasant”.

77-year-old hermit Agafya Lykova is receiving a solar panel to provide electricity to power a satellite phone and allow it to call for help to his remote home hundreds of kilometers from any inhabited place in Siberia (Russia). The panel arrived by helicopter and was installed by volunteers. Contact with strangers is discouraged because of the elderly woman’s risk of contracting Covid-19.

She accepted the technological contraption amid concerns about her health in the remote and inhospitable forest, where temperatures drop to minus 50°C in winter.

Agafya is the only survivor of a family that in 1936 fled to isolation, where she was born, in order to avoid religious persecution and the death squads created by the Stalin regime.

House where Agafya Lykova lives, in Siberia Photo: Reproduction

The Lykov family, made up of Orthodox believers, remained undiscovered in the wild for four decades, remaining out of sight during World War II and Yuri Gagarin’s first manned mission to space. It wasn’t until 1978 that the family was finally spotted by Soviet geologists..

They lived, as she still lives, guided by an old Bible in the Western Sayan Mountains, in an area where wolves and bears roam. After a fire, Agafya was helped by volunteers to rebuild his wooden house.