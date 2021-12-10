At the Summit, Biden sponsors a fund for the media and Bolsonaro accuses the press of fake news – International

WASHINGTON – The governments of Joe Biden it’s from Jair Bolsonaro showed that they are out of tune during the Summit for Democracy, organized by the American this Thursday. While the president of the United States promised investment to strengthen the press and protect investigative journalists, the Brazilian accused the traditional media of spreading disinformation.

In Biden’s opening speech, the American pledged capital for an international fund for public interest media to fund independent press around the world. You USA they also pledged, through the agency USAID, to create a new defense fund to help protect investigative journalists who are targets of lawsuits and defamation campaigns.

“Free and independent media is the foundation of democracy. This is how the public is kept informed and how governments are held accountable. And, around the world, press freedom is under threat,” said Biden.

Bolsonaro, in turn, attacked the professional press in the document he sent to White House, in which he assumed commitments to defend Brazilian democracy – among them, the guarantee of free elections.

In the topic on defending freedom of expression, the Brazilian government wrote: “Recognizing the challenges related to the proliferation of disinformation, especially by the large part of the traditional media, the government will continue to safeguard freedom of expression, including on the internet, according to national legislation and international standards.”

Like the former American president, Donald Trump, who was banned from online platforms after the attack on the Capitol on January 6, Bolsonaro used his presence at the summit to defend the “free internet” environment. The Biden government, in turn, has urged companies like Facebook to take a more forceful stance when there is dissemination of misinformation online.

Bolsonaro often alleges that there is censorship and harassment on the part of social media platforms when content that is proven to be false is removed. The president’s allies also accuse the Federal Supreme Court of promoting a harassment against the Pocketnarist blogger Allan dos Santos.