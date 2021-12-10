Atlético-GO beats Flamengo, but loses spot in Libertadores on goal difference – 12/09/2021

In a game valid for the last round of the Brazilian Championship, Atlético-GO beat Flamengo 2-0, with goals from Lucão and Toró, but today’s victory (9) at Antônio Accioly was insufficient in Dragão’s fight to go to Libertadores. The team finished in 9th place, tied on points with América-MG, who got the last spot. The tie in favor of the miners was on goal difference.

The match in Goiânia didn’t have great emotions, but the most organized team on the field won. With many boys from the base, Fla struggled, did his best in marking, but lacked inspiration and baggage to return home with a better result.

From now on, the teams go on vacation and aim at the 2022 season. The Cariocas end 2021 with a bitter taste in their mouths, while the Goias celebrate the good campaign in Serie A.

Who did well: Janderson takes work in the rush

Striker Janderson was the best escape alternative for the Dragon, who bet on his 11 shirt to try to open a rebar Flamengo. The player made more noise on the right side and prevented Renê from going up a little more. On the basis of speed, he left Piris da Motta and Léo Pereira hanging.

Who was wrong: Montenegro doesn’t participate much

Stuck in the middle of what was at times a line of five defenders, striker Brian Montenegro was nil and barely participated in the game. Despite the team having the initiative, the rubro-negros could not find the Paraguayan. He was replaced by Lucão, who scored in one of his first appearances.

Saideira! Bruno Viana says goodbye

Hired on loan from Braga, Bruno Viana played his last match for Flamengo. The club will not exercise the purchase priority and the player will not get 2022 in Gávea.

athletic: it was close

The hosts started the game by taking care of the actions and taking advantage of a rival who entered the field patched up. The initial impression, however, soon faded, as the Goiás began to circulate the ball without objectivity and were very little aggressive. When the match was equal, Marlon Freitas found Lucão, who headed firmly to open the scoring. The result was not enough to guarantee the team at Libertadores, but it guaranteed the fans’ party.

Flemish: change of posture

Cornered in the first stage, the youths of Flamengo loosened up a little more in the final stage and toughened up the game. With the rise in production of names like Lázaro and Wesley, the team took more danger and began to worry the rival more. In general, Fla played a lackluster performance, but the team has gone out of its way to mark and carry important mileage for 2022 in their luggage.

On the beam!

In a beautiful individual play, Arnaldo cleared two markers and hit the crossbar. On the other hand, Rickson was unable to stretch to push the ball into the goal.

Chronology

At 23 minutes into the second half, referee Paulo Roberto Alves Jr. signaled a penalty for Noga’s arm touch inside the area. He went to VAR and changed his decision. At 36, Lucão raised his head well and opened the account. At 46, Toréo received it without marking and only played to expand.

Noble cause

When they went up to the field to start the warm-up, some Dragon players took puppies that are available for adoption. The club embraced the cause of the Refugee Animal Shelter, which takes care of more than 200 animals.

vaccine yes

The Goiânia City Hall set up a mobile vaccination post in front of the Antônio Accioly Stadium. The government made available doses against covid and also against the flu.

DATASHEET

ATHLETIC-GO 2 X 0 FLAMENGO

Competition: Brazilian championship

Local: Antônio Accioly, in Goiânia (GO)

Day: December 9, 2021, Thursday

Schedule: 9.30 pm

Referee: Paulo Roberto Alves Jr. (PR)

assistants: Victor Hugo Imazu (PR) and Márcia Bezerra (RO)

VAR: Heber Roberto Lopes (PR)

Goals: Lucão, 36 minutes into the second half; Toréo, 46 ​​minutes into the second half

Yellow cards: Léo Pereira, Piris da Motta (FLA); Maranhão, Oliveira, Rickson, Marlon Freitas (ATL)

Red cards: –

Atlético-GO: Fernando Miguel; Arnaldo, Éder (Wanderson), Oliveira and Arthur Henrique; Marlon Freitas, Willian Maranhão (André Luís) and Rickson (Toró); Baralhas, Brian Montenegro (Lucão) and Janderson (André Lima) Technician: Marcelo Cabo

Flamengo: Hugo Souza; Wesley, Noga, Bruno Viana (Werton) and Léo Pereira; Wesley, João Gomes, Piris da Motta, Lázaro (Matheus França) and Renê; André Luiz (Thiaguinho) and Vitor Gabriel (Ryan Luka). Technician: Maurício Souza