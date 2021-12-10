Atlético-MG draws Flamengo’s record with absolute domination and Hulk Bola de Ouro; see the selection of Brasileirão 2021

Atlético-MG did what only Flamengo de Jesus had done and placed 7 players in the Bola de Prata selection; see how it turned out!

After 38 rounds of pure emotion and disputes until the end in the Brazilian championship, it’s time to meet the long-awaited selection of ESPN Sportingbet Silver Ball Award of 2021.

Champion and ending a 50-year fast without Brasileirão titles, the Atlético-MG, naturally, dominated the squad: there are 7 players and coach Cuca awarded in the selection, in addition to midfielder Zaracho with the Revelation trophy.

The number of players in the selection even draws the record of the Flamengo. In 2019, the famous team coached by Jorge Jesus had 7 players in the selection, Gabriel Barbosa as Bola d’Or and the Portuguese as coach.

Atlético-MG also took the Golden Ball this year. Hulk arrived in Brazil at the beginning of the year and dominated the Brazilian Championship from start to finish, leaving with the artillery, the Silver Ball for best striker and the award for main player in the competition.

Another 3 teams were represented in the selection: Red Bull Bragantino, International and palm trees.

Flamengo also had in Andreas Pereira the winner of the Silver Ball with the most beautiful goal, with a perfect free kick in front of the Youth, in Maracanã.

See how the selection was:

ESPN Sportingbet Silver Ball Award Selection ESPN art

Goalkeeper

Everson

Atlético-MG

Right side

Marian

Atlético-MG

defenders

Alonso

Atlético-MG

Leo Ortiz

Red Bull Bragantino

left side

William Arana

Atlético-MG

steering wheels

jair

Atlético-MG

Edenilson

International

Socks

Nacho Fernandez

Atlético-MG

Raphael Veiga

palm trees

attackers

Hulk

Atlético-MG

Arthur

Red Bull Bragantino

Technician

head

Atlético-MG

Gold ball

Hulk

Atlético-MG

scorer

Hulk

Atlético-MG

most beautiful goal

Andreas Pereira

Flamengo

Revelation

Zaracho

Atlético-MG