Atlético-MG draws Flamengo’s record with absolute domination and Hulk Bola de Ouro; see the selection of Brasileirão 2021

Atlético-MG did what only Flamengo de Jesus had done and placed 7 players in the Bola de Prata selection; see how it turned out!
After 38 rounds of pure emotion and disputes until the end in the Brazilian championship, it’s time to meet the long-awaited selection of ESPN Sportingbet Silver Ball Award of 2021.
Champion and ending a 50-year fast without Brasileirão titles, the Atlético-MG, naturally, dominated the squad: there are 7 players and coach Cuca awarded in the selection, in addition to midfielder Zaracho with the Revelation trophy.
Started! Until midnight on Sunday (12) has Star+ Free Access. Lots of LIVE sport, series and movies. Join now and enjoy all the programming for free.
The number of players in the selection even draws the record of the Flamengo. In 2019, the famous team coached by Jorge Jesus had 7 players in the selection, Gabriel Barbosa as Bola d’Or and the Portuguese as coach.
Atlético-MG also took the Golden Ball this year. Hulk arrived in Brazil at the beginning of the year and dominated the Brazilian Championship from start to finish, leaving with the artillery, the Silver Ball for best striker and the award for main player in the competition.
Another 3 teams were represented in the selection: Red Bull Bragantino, International and palm trees.
Flamengo also had in Andreas Pereira the winner of the Silver Ball with the most beautiful goal, with a perfect free kick in front of the Youth, in Maracanã.
See how the selection was:
CLICK ON THE PLAYERS TO READ MORE ABOUT EACH
Goalkeeper
Everson
Atlético-MG
Right side
Marian
Atlético-MG
defenders
Alonso
Atlético-MG
Leo Ortiz
Red Bull Bragantino
left side
William Arana
Atlético-MG
steering wheels
jair
Atlético-MG
Edenilson
International
Socks
Nacho Fernandez
Atlético-MG
Raphael Veiga
palm trees
attackers
Hulk
Atlético-MG
Arthur
Red Bull Bragantino
Technician
head
Atlético-MG
Gold ball
Hulk
Atlético-MG
scorer
Hulk
Atlético-MG
most beautiful goal
Andreas Pereira
Flamengo
Revelation
Zaracho
Atlético-MG