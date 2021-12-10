Atlético-MG performances: Calebe is doing well, Vargas wakes up and Dodô scores great goal in reserve squad | athletic-mg

Eduardo Vargas
The Chilean started the game sleeping, very little impetus even to try to close spaces without the ball. The left side of the Rooster suffered. But when the Grêmio team withered, Vargas appeared. First, a light screen for Dodô to score a nice goal from the right. Then, he saw space between the opposing defenders, received it from Caleb and scored the champion’s second goal with a subtle touch. Grade: 7.

dodo
With no help in marking, he struggled to contain Douglas Costa. In two heads-up play, he couldn’t stop Grêmio’s shirt number 10. Two moves that culminated in a goal conceded by Rafael. The third would come from a free kick by Diego Souza (who had already scored the first). But the full-back was very happy to risk an unpretentious right-hand shot. Got the angle right. His first goal. Almost made the second, forcing Gabriel to make a good defense Grade: 6.5

Calebe and Dodô celebrate Atlético-MG’s goal against Grêmio — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

caleb
The young midfielder shows that he can be used more as a reserve. It has quality in game view. He gave a nice pass, after stealing the ball from Lucas Silva, discovering Vargas free from Rafinha’s back. He knew how to take advantage of the reserve lineup, unlike other players. Grade: 6.5

Rafael: 4
Guga: 4
Nathan Silva: 4
Michael: 4
Dodo: 6.5
Tchê Tchê: 5
(Grandson: 4)
Dylan: 4
(Hyoran: 6.5)
Caleb: 6.5
(Alan Franco: 5)
Vargas: 7
Savarino: 5
(Savinho: no grade)
Sasha: 6
(Felipe Felicio: no grade)

