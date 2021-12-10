Atlético-MG performances: Calebe is doing well, Vargas wakes up and Dodô scores great goal in reserve squad | athletic-mg

dodo

With no help in marking, he struggled to contain Douglas Costa. In two heads-up play, he couldn’t stop Grêmio’s shirt number 10. Two moves that culminated in a goal conceded by Rafael. The third would come from a free kick by Diego Souza (who had already scored the first). But the full-back was very happy to risk an unpretentious right-hand shot. Got the angle right. His first goal. Almost made the second, forcing Gabriel to make a good defense Grade: 6.5