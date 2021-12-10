Attacked on the web, ex-nanny of Sarah Poncio’s children asks for respect | celebrities



Sarah Poncio lost custody of Joshua and Cyntia Acyndel, her children’s former nanny, was attacked on the internet – Reproduction/Instagram

Published 12/09/2021 19:56

Rio – The former nanny of Sarah Poncio’s children, Cyntia Acyndel, told on her Instagram that she has been the target of attacks after Sarah Poncio and Jonathan Couto lost custody of Josué, the couple’s adopted son.

“Please, stop filling my direct and commenting my photos with absurd things you don’t know about. Stop! Who am I to intervene in this moment, I only ask for one thing: respect”, he said.

Recovering from a C-section, Cyntia asked for respect. “Respect my puerperium, I’ve been recovering from a cesarean for 15 days, I’m not at all well physically and psychologically. Please stop! As everyone is, I’m floorless! My heart cries. Nobody knows what’s going on at the hospital. people’s lives, God is in charge of everything,” he concluded.

This Thursday, Sarah Poncio said that Josué’s biological mother managed to regain custody of her son and vented about the loss of the boy. “Today, I feel lost. The images seem blurry and the words are just noises. I lost a child. My child was taken from me! I am broken inside, as if my house had been invaded and my home, which always provided me with safety, Had been raped. I need to find strength. My other children depend on it. But for now, I can only pray. Ask God to accompany my child and never forsake him. And when I need him, I’ll be here. Because a mother, never ceases to be mom.”