Audience chooses Halo Infinite as best game of the year at The Game Awards 2021

Today the long awaited event will finally take place The Game Awards 2021, the transmission can be followed here on the Adrenaline with our team from 9:30 pm, but even before the time of the event’s awards start, we already had the revelation of the Game of the Year elected by the gamer audience, in open voting.

Infinite Halo, game of Microsoft developed by 343 Industries which makes up the Xbox Game Studios was the great chosen by voters, the game had the beta of its multiplayer mode launched in November 15th worldwide, and yesterday (8) released the saga’s campaign mode to players. Due to its release scheduled for the day before the announcement of the winners of the The Game Awards, the title was left out of the election held, you can even check how the choice of nominees works by clicking here.

To receive the Best Game 2021 Audience Award, Infinite Halo defeated the games in order Metroid Dread, title of Nintendo exclusive of Nintendo Switch, It Takes Two released by Electronic Arts for PlayStation, Xbox and PRAÇA, Besides Resident Evil Village gives capcom also released for all three platforms and Forza Horizon 5 console exclusive Microsoft and PRAÇA.

In addition to this award, the franchise Halo will be present in the The Game Awards 2021 with the release of the first trailer of the series based on the universe of Master Chief, which is being developed for the streaming service Paramount+.



What did you think of choosing Infinite Halo among the audience? Did he deserve that “consolation award” for not being in the event’s main election? Participate in the comments with your opinion.

