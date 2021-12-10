Auxílio Brasil: Cash starts to pay R$400 this Friday – News

You Brazil Aid beneficiaries begin to receive the amount of R$ 400 from this Friday (10). The first recipients of the benefit will be applicants who have a final NIS (Social Identification Number) 1. The payment schedule follows the sequence of NIS figures, until the end of zero, on December 23, as shown in the table below.

The social program replaces Bolsa Família and benefits around 17 million families, according to the Ministry of Citizenship.

Those who received Bolsa Família will be automatically migrated to the new program.

The payment appears in a provisional measure published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette on Tuesday (7).

The program has three basic benefits and six supplementary benefits, which can be added if the beneficiary finds a job or has a child who excels in sports competitions or in scientific and academic competitions, for example.

