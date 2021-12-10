B3 (B3SA3) will distribute BRL 1.2 billion to shareholders in dividends and interest on equity

Business

THE B3 (B3SA3), will pay R$1.209 billion in earnings to its shareholders, divided into R$302.3 million in the form of Interest on Own Capital (JCP) and R$907.63 million in the form of dividends.

The value of earnings per B3 share will be BRL 0.0498 the gross value of JCP and R$0.1494 per share in dividends. Payment will be in two installments, one for the dividends and another for JCP.

You B3 dividends will be paid on December 30, 2021, with a base date of December 20, 2021.

will be paid on December 30, 2021, with a base date of December 20, 2021. already the JCP of B3 will be paid on January 7, 2022, with December 30 as the shareholder base.

The company’s shares are now traded “ex-dividends” on December 21, 2021, that is, without the right to dividends.

They also become “ex-interest” on January 3, 2022, that is, without the right to JCP.

According to a document filed with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), these B3 earnings are part of the mandatory dividends for the fiscal year that will end on December 31, 2021.

Earnings from B3

total earnings : BRL 1.209 billion

: BRL 1.209 billion Dividend Yield: 8.19%

Dividends

Value per share: BRL 0.1494

Cut-off date: December 20, 2021

Payment date: December 30, 2021

Interest on Equity

Gross value per share: BRL 0.0498

Cut-off date: December 30, 2021

Payment date: January 7, 2022

Share buyback program

B3’s Board of Directors approved a new share buyback program which provides for the contracting of derivatives involving up to 9 million shares issued by B3, in the period from March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023.

The purpose of the program is to “protect against financial exposure arising from the variation in the price of B3 shares within the scope of its share granting plan”, informs the minutes of the B3 meeting. The company also says it will keep the papers in treasury or later cancel them.

B3’s latest quote

After the trading session this Thursday (9), the quotation of B3 fell 3.86%, with the shares worth R$ 11.71.