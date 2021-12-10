Bahia News / Sports / EC Bahia / Check the contractual status of each athlete in the Bahia squad

After losing to Fortaleza by 2-1 last Thursday (9) and falling to Serie B, Bahia is now starting to think about 2022. Of the current squad, 18 athletes have a valid contract for the next season, according to with a survey of the Bahia Notícias report.

The BN considered the players who played for the main squad in the 2021 season, excluding the Bahia Championship, which Tricolor used its transition team.

Among the athletes who played the game that led to the downfall, Luiz Otávio, Matheus Bahia, Patrick, Mugni, Daniel and Rodallega have a contract to play next year.

On the other hand, forward Gilberto, the main highlight, has a contract until the end of this year. This is the case of other players known to the fans, such as goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes, right-back Nino Paraíba and midfielder Rodriguinho. Besides them, there is also the situation of the Colombian midfielder Ramírez. He is on loan from Atlético Nacional, but the Bahia board has advanced negotiations to acquire the athlete definitively. Who can also return to Tricolor City is Moses. The player is assigned to Inter and if the Gauchos do not purchase 15% of the economic rights, the contract with Bahia is automatically renewed.

With a drop in budget, the club will need to reorganize itself to form the squad that will compete in the Bahia Championship, Northeast Cup, Brazil Cup and Serie B.

Art: Paulo Victor Nadal / Bahia News