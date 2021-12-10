Banco do Brasil undertakes debt renegotiation efforts with up to 95% discount

Banco do Brasil started last Monday (6) a joint effort to renegotiate debts. During this period, BB offers special conditions that include discounts of up to 95% for the cash settlement of overdue debts.

Discounts on interest rates and terms of up to 100 months are also available for term trading of overdue operations. The institution promotes the collective effort until December 17th.

The conditions are available to more than 3.5 million customers of the institution, among them, individual, rural producer and legal entity, who have defaulted debts arising from personal credit operations, credit cards, overdrafts, loans, among others.

Bruno Vieira, executive manager of Banco do Brasil’s Collection and Restructuring of Operating Assets Unit, explains: “Banco do Brasil’s renegotiation task force aims to provide our clients with the possibility of renegotiating their debts, to start 2022 with a smooth start, in addition to encouraging education and personal financial planning and contribute to the recovery of the economy”.

Customers wishing to take advantage of the fair can access Banco do Brasil branches to renegotiate their debts and also the digital channels: Internet, app, WhatsApp (61 4004-0001) and the Customer Service Center (4004-001 / 0800 729 0001).

After including the WhatsApp channel for negotiations, Banco do Brasil achieved positive results. In the first four months of operation, debt renegotiation by Whatsapp reached R$ 40 million, informed Banco do Brasil (BB). The virtual assistant has been available since August last year to clients of the financial institution.

Banco do Brasil’s own artificial intelligence system identifies the renegotiation offers available to the client. When choosing one of them, the deal is automatically closed, with the ticket sent by Whatsapp itself. However, during the process, you have the option to ask to speak with an attendant.

