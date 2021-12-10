Barcelona defender ‘repeats’ Hazard’s attitude at Real and causes anger in the crowd after an early crash in the Champions League

After the very hard setback for Bayern, defender Lenglet, from Barcelona, ​​was photographed laughing alongside striker Robert Lewandowski, of the German team

the defender Clement Lenglet, of Barcelona, revolted the club’s fans because of an attitude that occurred during the elimination in the group stage of the Champions League, last Wednesday, with the painful 3-0 defeat by Bayern Munich, in Germany.

After the very hard setback at the Allianz Arena, the Frenchman was photographed laughing alongside the striker Robert Lewandowski, from the Teutonic team (see below).

Barcelona returns to the field for LaLiga next Sunday (12), at 12:15 pm (GMT), against Osasuna

The click left Barça fans on social media furious, with numerous allegations of Lenglet’s lack of commitment to the team.

According to the newspaper Sports World, the photo also got really bad behind the scenes of the team blaugrana, with several directors turning up their noses.

Through his social networks, the defender gave his version of the facts and explained the controversial image.

“I want to send a message to the fans coolie. The first thing is that I would like to express my sadness about yesterday’s result. This club deserves only the best things, and unfortunately we couldn’t deliver on that,” he wrote.

“The second thing is that I’d like to explain an image of myself in which I’m smiling next to Lewandowski while we were talking about something that had just happened. It was a punctual reaction and one that in no way reflects my feeling about the result on the field.” , assured.

“My values ​​are unquestionable and anyone who knows me knows my commitment and my love for the profession, for Barcelona and, especially, for the fans”, he continued,

“I would never have such a reaction to something that causes so much pain to thousands of people. Today, we are very sad, but we have a mission: to return Barça to the place it deserves to be,” he concluded.

It is worth remembering that, before Lenglet, the midfielder Eden Hazard, of Real Madrid, was criticized on the team meringue by a very similar attitude.

Last season, the Belgian was caught laughing after the Spanish club were eliminated by Chelsea at Champions League, while chatting with his former London teammates.

Barcelona players regret defeat against Bayern in Champions League EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Hazard’s attitude caught on very badly with fans and managers, and the athlete was detonated on social networks and in the Spanish press.