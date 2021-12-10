Barueri bet, in São Paulo, earns more than R$ 39 million

posted on 12/09/2021 10:51 PM



(credit: ED ALVES/CB/DAPress)

The Mega-Sena contest 2436, drawn this Thursday night (9/12), had a main prize winner of more than R$39 million. The bet made at Lotérica Flamingo, in Barueri, São Paulo, hit the six dozen on its own and won the jackpot. The draw was held at Espaço Loterias Caixa, on Avenida Paulista, and was broadcast live on Rede TV and social networks.

The Christmas Mega-Sena was accumulated at R$ 39,405,657.46 and presented the dozens 05-15-28-32 -38-54 as a result. The lucky one made a single bet, which is the minimum lottery bet and costs R$4.50.

In celebration of Christmas, Mega-Sena is being held three times this week: on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. In the last draw, held this Tuesday (7/12), there were no winning bets for the main prize, which resulted in the accumulation for today’s draw (9). The next and last draw of the round will be on December 11th, with an estimated prize of R$ 3 million.

quinine

Another 65 bettors almost became millionaires this Thursday night (9). The prize for those who got five dozen right was R$ 41,464.82. Three of these bets were made in Brasília.

A game in Brasília was made through Caixa’s electronic channels and earned more than R$ 40 thousand with a simple bet. The other was held at Júnior Loterias, located at CLSW 304 do Sudoeste. The third lucky player in the capital registered the numbers drawn at Lotérica Primavera, in Águas Claras.

The proration and all winning bets can be checked here.

Mega of the Turn

The next Mega-Sena commemorative draw will be held on December 31st. This year’s Mega da Virada contest 2440 should pay the biggest prize in the history of Caixa lotteries, estimated at R$ 350 million. Bets have been registered since the 16th of November and can be placed at any Caixa lottery or through the lottery’s digital channels.