Bayern’s Kimmich suffers complications from covid after refusing vaccination and only returns in 2022 – Sports

the german midfielder Joshua Kimmich, of Bayern Munchen, will stay away from the field until the end of this year due to the consequences caused by covid-19, as disclosed on Thursday by the German club. The player, who admitted to having refused to receive the vaccine against the disease, suffers from “mild pulmonary infiltrations”, which prevent him from participating in training and games.

Kimmich, who would end a quarantine period starting in November on Wednesday, will not be available to the coach Julian Nagelsmann and thus will lose the last three games of Bayern Munich in 2021: against Mainz, Stuttgart and Wolfsburg, all for the german championship. Afterwards, the Bavarian team only returns to the field on January 7 against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

“I’m glad my coronavirus self-isolation is over. I’m fine but I still can’t fully train due to small leaks in my lungs. So I’m going to do some rehab training and can’t wait to be fully back in action in January,” said the midfielder himself, in statements published on the Munich club’s website.

The player caused controversy in Germany last month after confirming that he had not been vaccinated and claiming to have doubts about the effectiveness of immunizations against covid-19 and its possible reactions. The government of Germany came to speak, criticizing the position of Kimmich, amid an increase in the number of cases of infection and deaths in the country.

After numerous calls for Kimmich to get vaccinated, it was announced that the player would be quarantined for having had contact with a person with covid-19. On November 24, the German midfielder tested positive for the new coronavirus infection, which caused him to lose Bayern Munich’s games, including for the Europe Champions League.

The club recently announced that it has failed to pay Kimmich’s salary for days he was out of service because of quarantine, in accordance with current German non-vaccinated legislation. The same case happened with other Bayern Munich players. Cases of Gnabry, Musiala, Cuisance and Eric Choupo-Moting.

Currently, only 69% of the country’s population has a complete immunization scheme, a rate lower than in other European Union countries. Therefore, from February, vaccination will become mandatory on German territory.