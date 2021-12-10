BBB22: Tiago Abravanel is invited to “Camarote”; “Rebel” actor and agroboy influencer are also in the crosshairs

Who out there missed a peek? The 22nd edition of “Big Brother Brasil” debuts in just over a month. Meanwhile, the bets for the members of the “Camarote” group, which brings together people known in the art world or on social networks, are already in full swing. This time, according to journalist Fefito, from BuzzFeed Brasil, TV Globo’s new bet would be none other than actor and singer Tiago Abravanel. It will be?!

This week, the journalist revealed that the name of Silvio Santos’ grandson is considered strong internally, mainly because of the “huge popular appeal” that accompanies it. Despite speculation, the information circulating is that Tiago still would not have accepted the invitation.

Whether or not he’s on the reality show, the actor already has a long history with the plim plim broadcaster. Abravanel joined the cast of productions such as “Salve Jorge” and “Chapa Quente”. He was also one of the participants in the “Show dos Famosos” and was in the “Super Dança dos Famosos”.

Tiago Abravanel is one of the most highly rated names for the new edition. (Photo: Globo/Paulo Belote)

Arthur Aguiar is also among the names quoted for the global reality show. Despite the buzz surrounding his name, Mayra Cardi, his beloved, said it would be “impossible” for the actor to enter the most watched house in Brazil. “I think it’s impossible for Arthur to go to ‘BBB’. He is very discreet, in his view, completely different from me, who am more sloppy. But if he does, why would I say anything, disapprove? I came from there. But it’s impossible for him to go”, she told columnist Leo Dias of Metropolis. After his partner’s denial, Arthur didn’t speak up and fans think he’s just trying to hide it…

The name of Arthur Aguiar also appeared in the bets. (Photo: Globo/Victor Pollak)

Gustavo Tubarão, the “agroboy” influencer who is successful on TikTok, would also be on TV Globo’s radar. Other names mentioned as possible participants were Naiara Azevedo and João Guilherme. While the sertaneja is still considered as a hypothesis, Leonardo’s son would have rejected the proposal because “he didn’t want to participate in the program”.

Gustavo, Naiara and João Guilherme have also been mentioned. (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Another name that appeared recently was the volleyball player Douglas Souza. This week, the athlete suddenly left Vibo Valentia, the Italian team he was playing for, after playing just ten games. On Instagram, he celebrated his return to Brazil with a Brazilian flag. “The saga I’ve been waiting for has begun”, he said, eliciting even more curiosity.

Douglas is returning to Brazil and may be part of the reality show. (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Brunna Gonçalves and Duda Reis have also been mentioned by Fefito as members of “Camarote”. According to the journalist, Brunna has a good profile for the game, as she has a close relationship with her admirers, always sharing fashion and beauty tips, in addition to showing her routine as a professional dancer. The young woman has even been inside the “BBB” during one of the shows made by her wife, singer Ludmilla.

Duda Reis’ profile is very similar to Brunna’s. With more than 9.2 million followers, the actress has a strong presence on social media as a digital influencer, having worked with major brands. On television, the public has already seen the artist’s talent in “Malhação: Toda Forma de Amar”.

Brunna Gonçalves and Duda Reis are on the “bet list” for the cast of “BBB 22”. Photos: Reproduction/Instagram
According to Leo Dias, another nine famous are being quoted to join the reality’s cast. The columnist even revealed the names of the celebrities who underwent all the necessary medical examinations to participate in the BBB’s “Camarote” group. Among the well-known are Lexa, Di Ferrero, MC Carol, Ellen Roche, Rodrigo Simas, Aline Riscado, Negra Li, Jonathan Azevedo and Ícaro Silva. OMG! Is it coming there?

Scheduled for its premiere on January 17, “Big Brother Brasil 22” will be led by Tadeu Schmidt, after Tiago Leifert left TV Globo due to personal problems.

