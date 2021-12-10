Before returning to São Paulo, Felipe Melo takes exams at Fluminense and will be announced next week | Rio de Janeiro

First reinforcement of Fluminense for 2022, Felipe Melo will be officially announced by the club next week. The 38-year-old midfielder spent the last few days in Rio de Janeiro with his family, on a previously scheduled trip. But between leisure at Copacabana Palace and a trip to the zoo, the experienced player took a quick break from his vacation and took advantage of his stay in the city to undergo medical examinations at his new club.

O ge found that Felipe Melo was examined and approved on Thursday morning, at a clinic in Laranjeiras, in the south of the city, and then returned to São Paulo, where he will be honored this Friday by Palmeiras, the club where he became an idol. The defensive midfielder is expected again in Rio on Monday to sign the contract, which will last for two years, visit CT Carlos Castilho’s facilities and be officially announced by Fluminense.

Tricolor won the competition with Inter for the player, who is two-time champion of the Copa Libertadores da América, is seen with the ideal profile to lead the team in 2022. In Laranjeiras, Felipe Melo It also gained lobbying from the idol Fred, as revealed by President Mário Bittencourt in a testimony last Friday at the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD).

At Palmeiras since 2017, Felipe Melo has collected titles and won, in addition to the two Libertadores, a Campeonato Brasileiro, a Copa do Brasil and a Campeonato Paulista. Revealed by Flamengo and with spells in Grêmio and Cruzeiro in Brazil, the player also had his name speculated at Boca Juniors and Estudiantes, in Argentina, and had a proposal from Internacional. Colorado also offered a two-year contract to seduce the steering wheel, but the tricolor offer was higher financially.

Fluminense was looking for a “husk” defensive midfielder on the market and, in addition to Felipe Melo’s experience and leadership, most often as captain, he also has another feature highly valued by the tricolor board: the versatility to play another role. At Palmeiras, for example, it had been frequently used by coach Abel Ferreira as a defender.

