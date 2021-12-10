Belford Roxo boys were tortured by drug dealers before dying, police say

According to investigations, one of the criminals had ordered a ‘corrective’ in the children after theft of a bird cage

Civil Police served 31 arrest warrants this Thursday



Lucas Matheus, age 9, Alexandre da Silva, age 11, and Fernando Henrique, age 12, disappeared in purple Belford, in Baixada Fluminense, died after being tortured by traffickers from the Castelar community, according to Civil police from Rio de Janeiro. According to the investigations, Wille Castro da Silva, known as Stala, would have ordered a “corrective” on the boys after they allegedly stole a bird cage. One of the children did not resist the attacks. After the death, the drug dealers decided to execute the other two boys to hide the crime. Police said the bodies were dumped in a river. The Castelar community is dominated by the Red Command (CV). This Thursday, 9th, the police served 31 arrest warrants in the region. During the operation, 16 people were arrested, two of them in the act. The other 15 served warrants correspond to criminals who are already in the penitentiary system. The boys’ bodies have yet to be located.

*With information from the reporter Rodrigo Viga