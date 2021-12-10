Belford Roxo children were tortured, police say

The Civil Police of Rio arrested this Thursday morning, 9, 16 suspects in an operation to finalize the investigation that investigates the disappearance and death of the boys Lucas Matheus, 9 years old, Alexandre da Silva, of 11, and Fernando Henrique, of 12. The crime took place in December of last year, in Belford Roxo, in Baixada Fluminense, and was allegedly committed by traffickers from Favela do Castelar. The bodies of the victims, murdered after torture, pointed to police investigations, were never found.

In all, 31 arrest warrants were served. Of those, fifteen suspects were already in jail. The other sixteen were arrested by civil police in the community where the crime took place. According to investigations by the Baixada Fluminense Homicide Police (DHBF), the boys were killed because they allegedly stole birds in the favela. For almost a year, the families of the boys have been campaigning in search of an explanation for the children’s disappearance.







Belford Roxo Boys Photo: Reproduction

In all, around 250 police officers from the DHBF, the General Department of Specialized Police (DGPE), the General Police Department of the Baixada (DGPB) and the Special Resources Coordination (Core) participated in the action. The boys disappeared on December 27, 2020, when they went out together to play. They were seen at a fair in a neighborhood close to home. Security camera footage and witnesses confirmed seeing the boys circling the site.

Torture killed the first victim in Castelar

According to the newspaper The globe, the boys went to the Areia Branca fair around 13:00 that day, with two cages with birds. One of them would belong to a relative of one of the drug dealers who dominate the region. The children, however, arrived without their cages. It is not known whether the birds were sold, but they returned to Castelar. They were captured by criminals, who, because of the alleged theft, beat and tortured them.

One of the boys did not resist and died during the attacks. The other two were killed by drug dealers. The bodies were dumped in a river in the region, according to investigations.

Five people would have participated directly in the crimes. Three were reportedly killed by criminals furious with the repercussions of the crime, which attracted the police.

The dead suspects were José Carlos dos Prazeres Silva, known as Piranha, named by the police as one of the local drug lords; Willer Castro da Silva, known as Stala, supposed “manager” of the community’s trafficking; and Ana Paula da Rosa Costa, aunt Paula, is also suspicious. The other two involved are missing. Police officers suspect they were also killed. The killings would have been ordered by the top criminal faction that dominates the region.

False suspect in the boys’ deaths lit alert

Police suspicions about the participation of Castelar traffickers in the disappearance of the children increased in January. That was when criminals from the community kidnapped and tortured a man to make him confess to the crime. The bandits presented the “suspect”, allegedly involved in pedophilia, to the victims’ families as responsible for the disappearance.

The criminal action made the police suspect of an attempt by the drug trade to manufacture a loofah or robot – a false culprit -, to keep the investigations away from them. The man was taken to the 54th DP (Belford Roxo) by residents of Castelar. But the police found no evidence that he was involved in the three boys’ case. /Wilson Tosta collaborated