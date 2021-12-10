Bellintani positions himself as “main responsible” after Bahia’s relegation to Serie B | bahia

That’s how Guilherme Bellintani started the press conference after the loss to Fortaleza, which culminated in Bahia’s relegation to the Second Division of the Brazilian Championship. The president recognized mistakes and placed himself primarily responsible for the club’s demotion.

– All the anger and all the disappointment that the fan has with me is absolutely understandable. I am largely responsible for what happened. Decisions are made by me or authorized by me. Nothing I say today will change the feeling of the fans. I made a mistake trying to get it right based on the information and resources I had – said the president of Bahia.

Bellintani was elected president of Bahia at the end of 2017, already with the Tricolor in the First Division. After three years at the helm of the club, he won a new election last year. The manager had been much criticized for the sports results.

In tonight’s press conference, he asked for a new vote of confidence to put Bahia back in Serie A.

– We know people at the time of failure, and fans will now see a president who accepts his mistakes, but also a president who can put Bahia back in the First Division – projected Bellintani.

After a personal assessment, the president went back to doing something that was routine during the Brazilian Championship: complaining about arbitration and “mysterious things”.

– It was an atypical championship, the proximity of the clubs was unpredictable, we saw refereeing errors. In the last seven games, we had five controversial moves against and only one in favor, against Cuiabá. I don’t place the responsibility on arbitration, but there were mistakes. Bahia got used to seeing mysterious things in this championship, with direct opponents facing reserve teams – said the tricolor president.

Check out other excerpts from Bellintani’s interview

Is it the president’s fault?

– The responsibility is all mine. The decisions are mine. This goes from the first player to the last player, going through every employee of the club. Ultimately, it’s my responsibility. We cannot do superficial and general analysis. Nothing I say takes away my responsibility, which is total, which is absolute. The big mistake did not exist, what did exist were several mistakes that culminated in relegation. We had, at the end of 2020, a very large deficit, and we set up a team in 2021 without spending almost anything after a year of pandemic and we made a decision not to spend money that we didn’t have. We had to build a team with no time and no resources. The title of the Northeast Cup showed us that we had a level of competitiveness. That was our mistake, thinking that that team in the Northeast Cup would work.

Old mistakes?

– There wasn’t the same kind of mistake as last year. This year we had a deep financial crisis, we were unable to be competitive in the Northeast Cup.