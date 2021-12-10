Bellintani speaks out after Bahia’s downgrade to Serie B

Esporte Clube Bahia ended the vexing campaign in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A with a 2-1 defeat by Fortaleza, at Arena Castelão, and consequently relegation to the second division with Juventude over Corinthians. With that, the Squadron joins Grêmio, Sport and Chapecoense. After the match, the president Guilherme Bellintani gave an interview at the Sócio Digital and answered questions asked by journalists about the reasons that led Tricolor to suffer the fall to Serie B. The agent assumed responsibility for the team’s disappointment, but also took the opportunity to criticize refereeing, citing other games and the penalty set for Fortaleza. See everything below:

“All the anger and disappointment the fan has had with me, and has at this moment, is absolutely understandable. I am largely responsible for what happened, I have no doubts. Decisions are made or authorized by me. Now it’s about having humility, and under the circumstances, having peace of mind, to put Bahia back in the Serie A in a positive way”.

“Nothing I say will reduce the fans’ sadness, but I can say that I was wrong trying to get it right, but it wasn’t enough to avoid such sadness that I put in the hearts of each one of you. I can commit myself to a lot of work, a lot of dedication, so that we are going back to where we are leaving right now.

“The responsibility is absolutely mine, I am the president of the club. Whether the decisions are made directly by me or by the people I have hired to make the decisions. This goes to every employee in the club. But the decision of each of these people is my responsibility”.

“The change we made at the end of last season didn’t have the effect we thought. At the end of 2020, we had a very large deficit. In 2021, we built a team with absolutely no investment. We spent almost nothing on acquiring athletes, because we needed it due to one of the worst financial years in Bahia’s history. We made a bold decision not to spend the money we didn’t have.”

“We didn’t have a pre-season and we had to build a team with no time and no resources. Soon after, the title of the Copa do Nordeste gave us a reading that with that team we would have a good level of competitiveness in the Brazilian Nationals. And that’s our mistake, having understood that that team could do a championship without threats. This was not possible. The team lost competitiveness, went eight games without winning. Then we had another serious mistake, which was bringing in a foreign technician.

“And after we brought Guto, with reasonable numbers, there was no time to free the team. But nothing takes away my guilt. It was an atypical championship. The proximity of teams fighting for Libertadores and against Z-4 was unpredictable. What happened in the final stretch, with arbitration, was a huge absurdity. Even today’s penalty is one more on Bahia’s list of controversies. And only one bid was for the benefit of Bahia, which was against Cuiabá. As much as I do not put the responsibility on refereeing, it is important to point out that in the last seven rounds, Bahia was harmed five times”.