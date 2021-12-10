Best used SUVs in Brazil in 2021; Values ​​from BRL 80,000

You prices charged on cars nowadays they cause amazement in anyone thinking of purchasing a car. One of the reasons is the semiconductor supply crisis, which hindered the production of new models and increased the well-known law of supply and demand. Without many vehicles in the square, the values ​​end up being unrealistic.

Read more: 9 most economical cars in Brazil in 2021; See the ranking

And that doesn’t just apply to brand new assets. The used and used sector also saw utility values ​​soar due to high demand. An important tip is to research a lot, as the average price can change depending on the region, year and version of the car.

In the case of SUVs, there are some models with more “affordable” prices given the constant highs, on average between R$ 80,000 and R$ 125,000. See below!

List of best SUVs in Brazil in 2021

See below a list of cars that offer the best cost/benefit ratio for the consumer:

1. Jeep Renegade Longitude Aut. 2020 (BRL 90,000)

With a somewhat retro look, this version offers a great cost/benefit ratio. Despite the small trunk, it has a 139 hp E.torQ 1.8 Flex engine.

2. Hyundai Creta Prestige 2020 (BRL 110,000)

It offers the advantage of a 431 liter trunk, 166 hp 2.0 16v engine, six-speed automatic transmission, side and curtain airbags, in addition to leather seats.

3. Nivus Highline 2021 (BRL 115,000)

Despite the simpler finish, it has a modern and well-designed look. The model has a 1.0 200 TSi engine with 128 hp, 415 liters of trunk, as well as a six-speed automatic transmission. It does not have a sunroof.

4. Jeep Compass Longitude 2020 (BRL 125,000)

It features an attractive design and extreme comfort. Compared to the new Compass, which is more expensive, this version ends up paying off. The only complaint of those who use the model is in terms of acceleration, which can be a little slow.