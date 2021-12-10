Biden reassures Ukraine and Eastern European allies in the face of threat from Russia | World

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, spoke by phone this Thursday (9) with the President of Ukraine and nine NATO allies in Eastern Europe to convey their support in the event of a Russian attack on Ukraine and the promise of severe economic sanctions against Moscow if that happens.

The contacts come at a time when the United States and its European allies pressure President Vladimir Putin to move away from the border with Ukraine, where he has concentrated more than 100,000 troops in recent weeks, raising fears of a possible invasion.

Biden spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, to offer his support in the face of an eventual attack from Moscow.

2 of 3 US President Joe Biden visits the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority in Missouri on Wednesday (8) — Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP US President Joe Biden during a visit to the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority in Missouri on Wednesday (8) — Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP

Zelensky thanked Biden for his “constant, firm and determined support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” and “reaffirmed its commitment to the pursuit of peace,” the Ukrainian presidency said in a statement following the conversation.

The White House reported that after this call, Biden spoke for 40 minutes with the leaders of Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia — who, unlike Ukraine, joined NATO after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

“I made it very clear that if I invade Ukraine, there will be consequences, serious consequences, economic consequences such as have never been seen before,” Biden declared on Wednesday, the day after a two-hour meeting with the Russian president.

Kiev also received support from the main European allies of the United States. The new German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, threatened on Wednesday with possible “consequences” on the development and activation of the Nord Stream II gas pipeline – which connects Russia with Germany – if Moscow troops invade Ukraine.

“Our position is very clear, we want everyone to respect the inviolability of borders. Everyone must understand that otherwise there will be consequences,” Scholz said in his first interview after assuming power.

US diplomacy chief Antony Blinken and Council of Europe president Charles Michel agreed on Wednesday, after a phone call, “on the need to impose swift and severe sanctions on Russia” if the military escalation intensifies .

The UK and France have also joined the chorus of European voices urging Putin to be moderate. The French Foreign Ministry warned in a note about the “massive and strategic consequences” that Russia would face in the event of an aggression against Ukraine.

3 of 3 US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for photo before meeting at Villa la Grange, Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021 — Photo: Denis Balibouse/ Reuters US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for photo before meeting at Villa la Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021 — Photo: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Russia, which annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014, denies any intention of war against its neighbor, but categorically opposes Kiev’s entry into NATO.

Moscow asks for “credible legal reassurances” that this will not happen, and has also expressed its concern about NATO’s growing activities in Eastern Europe.

Putin told Biden on Wednesday that Russia had the “right to defend its security” and added that allowing NATO to approach its borders without reacting would be “criminal”.

“We cannot help but be concerned about Ukraine’s eventual admission to NATO, as this would undoubtedly be accompanied by a deployment of military contingents, bases and weapons that are threats to us,” he added.

No troops for Ukraine

Biden said that the “sacred obligation” that binds the United States to the countries of the transatlantic alliance “does not extend to Ukraine”, excluding, for the time being, the sending of troops, since the United States is not interested in a direct confrontation with the Russians.

However, the American leader warned that a Russian attack would lead to an increased US military presence in NATO member countries in Eastern Europe.

He also assured “clearly to Ukraine” that, in the event of an attack, the United States would provide “means of defense”.

Kiev will receive “small arms and ammunition” sent this week as part of a support plan approved by Biden, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby announced on Wednesday.

In addition, Washington offers aid for the training of Ukrainian forces and has pledged more than 2.5 billion dollars to strengthen an army that collapsed in the face of the Russian incursion to annex Crimea in 2014.

The Ukrainian president, who has been calling for more support from his Western allies for months, called the meeting between Biden and Putin “positive”.

“Now we see a real personal reaction and a personal role for President Biden in resolving the conflict,” Zelensky told a news conference.

Kiev accuses the Kremlin of supporting pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Donbass region, something Moscow denies. The internal conflict began shortly after the Russian annexation of Crimea and has already left more than 13,000 dead.

Ukraine pledged this week, before the Christmas holiday, to negotiate a ceasefire, the release of detainees and the reopening of travel in disputed areas in the east of the country.

Amid the tense atmosphere, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday that it had sent fighter jets to intercept and escort US and French military aircraft flying near its borders on the Black Sea.

The five aircraft turned around and then the Russian fighters returned to their base, the ministry said.