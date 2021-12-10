Biden’s ‘Summit for Democracy’ includes undemocratic countries – International

O Pakistan, the US State Department clearly warns, presents more than a dozen serious human rights problems, from “extrajudicial killings” to “enforced disappearances, practiced by the government and its agents”; to “political prisoners”; to “severe restrictions on religious freedom”; the “trafficking in persons”.

But on Thursday, Pakistan will join approximately 110 other countries for a “Summit for Democracy” of two days, convened by the American president, Joe Biden, with the objective of rallying the governments of the world against the forces of authoritarianism.

By creating a guest list that appears to divide the planet between good guys and bad guys — though the White House has emphatically denied that intention — the US government has stirred tensions and irritations from many countries, while underlining that the world is hardly binary. Some of the guests have undisputed democratic credentials, and some of the uninvited are clearly authoritarian, but many countries lie in a gray area.

According to the State Department’s own report, the governments of both Pakistan and the Philippines, another invited country, are responsible for “illegal or arbitrary deaths”. are not on the list Hungary, a member country of the European Union, and the Turkey, a member country of NATO; both countries have seen democratic safeguards crumble in recent years.

lack of transparency

The White House was far from transparent about the criteria for drawing up the guest list for the event, which was overseen by Shanthi Kalathil, coordinator for democracy and human rights at the National Security Council.

Asked about the criteria, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that “inclusion or invitation is not a seal of approval for your approach to democracy — and the opposite of that is not a seal either. exclusion or disapproval”.

But some of the excluded countries don’t buy this version; Hungarian leaders, for example, complain that they are being penalized for their proximity to the former president Donald Trump.

Last week, Hungary, the only EU member country left out of the summit, tried to prevent European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen from speaking on behalf of the bloc at the event. Von der Leyen will speak anyway, but the official EU declaration at the summit, which requires approval from all member countries of the bloc, will be held back. The Hungarian Embassy in Washington called the Biden government’s decision “disrespectful”.

“Hungary-US relations peaked during Trump’s presidency, and the list of invited countries made it clear that the summit will be a domestic policy event,” the embassy said in a statement to Washington Post. “Therefore, countries considered friendly under the previous government were not invited.”

A senior Biden government official rejected that claim. “I can tell you that US domestic policy has not been taken into account at all in terms of partner governments,” the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity so that he could frankly report details about the summit.

The official added that the US has no intention of being “the arbiter” of democratic legitimacy, which is born, instead, in the “population of a country”. And Psaki claimed that the White House it is not trying to judge any government, nor to proclaim any kind of superiority.

“We are always trying to improve ourselves, to lead better, to make other countries better, and this is an opportunity for us to do just that,” said Psaki. “I understand, of course, the interest in the guest list, but again, it was not intended to represent a seal of approval or disapproval — it was merely intended to integrate a diverse range of voices, faces, and representatives into the discussion.”

democratic christmas

But that is not how many countries understand the situation. They see Biden as a global Santa Claus, declaring which countries are mean or nice and treating them accordingly.

And the criteria can be difficult to discern. Trump spoke highly of the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, which emerged as an inspiration for some members of the Make America Big Again (MAGA) movement.

But Trump also spoke positively about the presidents of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, and the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, and both were invited to the summit — and he was also laudatory about the presidents of Egypt, Abdel Fatah al-Sissi, and Turkey , Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who were not invited.

“I don’t think the US government is picking winners and losers, but trying to rally like-minded partners to combat the threat of authoritarianism; and it may also be trying to unite countries that are not doing well so that they can get better,” said Michael Abramowitz, president of Freedom House, a non-partisan pro-democracy organization.

Derek Mitchell, former US ambassador to Myanmar and chairman of the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs, agreed. “My feeling is that this is not an initiative to create an exclusive democracy club, but simply to celebrate the theme of democracy,” Mitchell said. “But it’s impossible to avoid geopolitics in this environment.”

It could be difficult to exclude Pakistan, for example, and invite its archenemy, India, without creating a major diplomatic altercation. And the US government wants Pakistan’s cooperation to deal with the Taliban, as the US withdrew its troops from Afghanistan.

The three transversal themes of the summit are defending against authoritarianism, investigating and fighting corruption, and promoting respect for human rights. Declarations of significant commitments to deepening democracy in their countries are required from participants, and a summit to follow up on these resolutions is planned for next year.

This year’s summit will be held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. The White House is also inviting activists and business groups, and US officials have been in contact with nongovernmental organizations for about six months, a senior Biden administration official said.

While the White House is in charge of organizing the summit, and traversing the minefield of diplomacy on its own, it counts on help from the State Department to bring together civil society leaders.

In addition to Kalathil, other officials in charge include Robert Berschinski, senior director for democracy and human rights at the National Security Council, and Kourtney Pompi, senior policy adviser at the State Department.

Biden is not the first American president to work to promote democratic values ​​— appearing to divide the world, intentionally or unintentionally, between agents of good and evil. Ronald Reagan had his “Evil Empire” (the Soviet bloc), and George W. Bush had its “Axis of Evil” (Iran, Iraq and North Korea) in the global fight against terrorism.

This summit had its origins in Biden’s reprimands on his predecessor during the presidential campaign. As a candidate, Biden outlined in the March/April 2020 issue of the magazine Foreign Affairs the ways in which, he said, Trump had diminished US credibility and influence.

In an article titled “Why the US Must Lead Again: Rescuing American Foreign Policy After Trump,” Biden pledged, if elected, “to take immediate steps to renew American democracy and its alliances, protect America’s economic future, and lead once again the US leading the world”.

Pinning in Russia and China

Two other notable, if unsurprising, absences from the summit’s guest list are China and Russia. In an opinion piece published in November in the magazine National Interest, US ambassadors in both countries harshly criticized the Biden government, accusing it of a “mindset of Cold War” and warning that the summit “will fuel ideological confrontations in an already divided world, creating new ‘dividing lines’”.

The furious article, Mitchell said, underlined that the summit invitation — and the designation friendly to democracy — has global significance.

“This shows how important it is for countries to appropriate this term, ‘democracy’, and be considered democratic; even for those clearly—and even laughably—undemocratic,” Mitchell asserted. “They squirm for it.”

The exclusion of China and the inclusion of Taiwan enraged Beijing, a development anticipated by the Biden government. But some Asian allies, concerned about how China might respond to its participation in the summit, are also uneasy.

“In addition to China being very hostile towards the summit, many other countries in Asia, even democracies, are ambivalent,” said a senior US government official.

South Korea, for example, has important economic and political ties with China and has managed to keep a low profile, declining to deliver a high-level speech at the event. Other guests, like Indonesia and Malaysia, also want to avoid getting caught in the geopolitical dispute between Beijing and Washington.

Another challenge for the government is that the US itself is not a perfect example of a well-oiled democracy. The Freedom in the World report published by Freedom House in 2021 — which ranks countries on a scale of 0 to 100 — gave the US a score of 83, a marked decline from its score a decade ago of 94. The deadly insurrection of January 6 on Capitol Hill also undermined American democracy in the eyes of many allies.

Even events at the local or state levels, such as the Republican-led Wisconsin electoral process reform, have raised alarm among pro-democracy activists.

Laura Thornton, director of the Alliance for the Guarantee of Democracy at the US German Marshall Fund, warned in an op-ed published by the Washington Post on Saturday that the US would not tolerate a development similar to the one in Wisconsin in another country.

“If this had happened in any country that the US provides aid to, it would immediately be denounced as a threat to democracy,” wrote Thornton, who has spent more than two decades abroad working on issues of democracy and elections. “American diplomats would write angry telegrams, and decision makers would threaten to cut off the flow of assistance.”

Still, in some ways, Biden’s efforts to tackle the issue domestically elevate the summit’s importance, some experts say.

“Look, his narrative was, from the beginning, especially in foreign policy, ‘the US is back, democracy matters, the US is committed to an agenda of values,'” said Steven Feldstein, senior researcher at the Carnegie Peace Fund International “But there is criticism that the US has not fully fulfilled this aspiration under Biden.”

He added: “It’s up to us to say, ‘Wait a minute, this does matter. And we’re showing you how it works in terms of a big summit.’” / RUSSIAN GUILHERME TRANSLATION