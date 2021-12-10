Biden’s summit is marked by supporting Bolsonaro and crises with Russia and China

  • Mariana Sanches
  • From BBC News Brasil in Washington

Joe Biden

The Democracy Summit was planned by Biden to regain US leadership image

Planned as an apotheotic ending to Joe Biden’s first year at the helm of the White House and as a symbol of the United States’ return to the top post of global leadership, the Democratic President’s Summit of Democracy this week has been eclipsed by multiple simultaneous geopolitical crises .

The meeting, to which 110 world leaders were invited, would serve as Biden to galvanize allies around him, in a demonstration of the practical significance of the Democratic government’s motto: “America is Back”, or “the US is back”, in replacement for Donald Trump’s “America First”.

“It just went wrong. Biden has a binary view of foreign policy and has tried to polarize democracies and autocracies. of Fox Tucker Carlson, defending Russian interests and attacking domestic elections. On the other hand, international allies such as Germany showed little willingness to fully align with the Americans against China, for example. It was a announced fiasco,” he said. Mathias Alencastro, researcher at the Brazilian Center for Analysis and Planning and professor of international relations at UFABC.

Russia steals the show

Rather than focusing on entertaining guests who would endorse the values ​​the US government wants to spread around the world, Biden spent the week working to rein in his two main antagonists, Russia and China, on two distinct fronts that could lead to military conflict.

