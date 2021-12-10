Biden’s summit is marked by supporting Bolsonaro and crises with Russia and China

Mariana Sanches

From BBC News Brasil in Washington

2 hours ago

Credit, EPA Photo caption, The Democracy Summit was planned by Biden to regain US leadership image

Planned as an apotheotic ending to Joe Biden’s first year at the helm of the White House and as a symbol of the United States’ return to the top post of global leadership, the Democratic President’s Summit of Democracy this week has been eclipsed by multiple simultaneous geopolitical crises .

The meeting, to which 110 world leaders were invited, would serve as Biden to galvanize allies around him, in a demonstration of the practical significance of the Democratic government’s motto: “America is Back”, or “the US is back”, in replacement for Donald Trump’s “America First”.

“It just went wrong. Biden has a binary view of foreign policy and has tried to polarize democracies and autocracies. of Fox Tucker Carlson, defending Russian interests and attacking domestic elections. On the other hand, international allies such as Germany showed little willingness to fully align with the Americans against China, for example. It was a announced fiasco,” he said. Mathias Alencastro, researcher at the Brazilian Center for Analysis and Planning and professor of international relations at UFABC.

Russia steals the show

Rather than focusing on entertaining guests who would endorse the values ​​the US government wants to spread around the world, Biden spent the week working to rein in his two main antagonists, Russia and China, on two distinct fronts that could lead to military conflict.

On the one hand, the US is witnessing an escalation of tension on the Ukrainian-Russian border. Russian leader Vladimir Putin has begun stationing thousands of soldiers in recent weeks in the Crimea region, suggesting an attack on Ukrainian territory is imminent. Putin wants Biden and Western countries to veto Ukraine’s entry into the NATO military alliance (North Atlantic Organization) and not move forward militarily in the region, which Putin sees as his zone of influence.

Given the scenario, Biden had to split between bilateral meetings with Russian leader Vladimir Putin – with whom he made a video link lasting more than two hours – with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with nine Baltic countries of NATO, in addition of having several conversations with European leaders.

“Putin did what he always does: he created a crisis to force everyone to sit with him at the table. And Biden fell into the trap,” says Alencastro. He also recalls that Putin was also behind another crisis that has plagued part of Europe for a month: the emergence of mass Iraqi migrants on the Belarus border, a move apparently orchestrated by the country’s authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko, a Putin ally. The situation led to a crisis on the Polish border, one of the guests to the Biden Democracy Summit.

While threatening Russia with economic sanctions in the Ukraine case, Biden ruled out direct American military intervention, which reduces his ability to demonstrate force. Since the failures of the war in Iraq and Afghanistan, US public opinion has been mostly against American war actions for geopolitical interests. The case of Afghanistan, from which Biden commanded a withdrawal that the US military command itself considered failed, cost an important slice of the American president’s popularity. The scenes of Americans desperate to leave the country and of Afghans clinging to the fuselage of an American military aircraft made Americans feel vexed compared by the local press to the defeat of the Vietnam War in the 1970s.

China exposes american frailties

On another front, Biden’s invitation to Taiwan’s membership of the Summit of Democracy angered the Chinese. China sees Taiwan as part of its own territory and has taken the Americans’ treatment of the area as an autonomous nation, as an affront to the principle of a One China espoused by President Xi Jinping. The Chinese have tightened the encirclement around Taiwan, both economically and militarily, to try to bring it under the command of the Chinese Communist Party.

The Chinese responded with an unprecedented move, releasing a diplomatic document in which they claim that China is “a functioning democracy”, unlike the US, unable to satisfy the wishes of its people.

“China has been moving away from democracy for the past 10 years, but has gone out into the field to reframe the term and proudly defend its political model. This hasn’t happened before. a Cold War, and not just a trade or influence dispute,” says US expert Carlos Gustavo Poggio, professor of international relations at FAAP.

The Chinese further argue that the Americans would not have the authority to determine who is and is not a democracy – especially after scenes of the invasion of Congress by supporters of then-President Donald Trump who tried to block certification of Biden’s own presidential victory.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, US to diplomatically boycott Beijing 2022 Winter Games

“In this critique, the Chinese are precise. The criterion adopted by the Biden Democracy Summit seems to be the same adopted at the doors of American clubs: you are beautiful, you go in, you are ugly, you don’t go in. It has no objectivity,” says Alencastro.

If he adopted as a criterion the mapping of the NGO Freedom House, which annually assesses the quality of democracies in the world, Biden would have to change his guest list. Bolivia, with a score of 66, and Hungary, with 69, two of the countries barred from the current event, are considered more democratic than the Philippines, with 56, which received an invitation.

In addition to the dispute over Taiwan, Biden announced this week a diplomatic boycott of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, in 2022. This means that, apart from the athletes, the country will not send authorities or diplomatic missions to the event. The boycott was justified by the Chinese’s treatment of minorities, such as the Uighur Muslim ethnic group in Xinjiang province, classified as “genocide” and “a crime against humanity” by the Americans.

Credit, EPA Photo caption, Biden spoke with world leaders via teleconference

For China expert and professor of foreign affairs at the University of Michigan, Mary Gallagher, instead of being a measure of strength, the boycott announcement could reveal weakness of the Americans. So far, three days after the US decision, only Australia, Canada and the UK have announced that they would follow in the US’s footsteps in boycotting. This shows that Biden struggles to align Western and Asian partners around his actions. According to Gallagher, to show strength, the US would need at least additional endorsement from France, Germany, Japan and South Korea.

“It’s a bad idea for the United States to have a diplomatic boycott without being absolutely sure they could even count on these countries. If they don’t join, that will be encouraging for the Chinese, because it will show them that opposition to certain policies China is relative, and there are important countries that will prefer to just ignore the issue rather than alienate them,” says Gallagher.

Summit without final commitment

Amidst so many domestic and international difficulties, a senior State Department official confirmed on Thursday (Dec. 9) that the US does not intend to conclude the Democracy Summit with some kind of joint communiqué between the attendees. The invited countries were able to present specific and voluntary commitments, but not all did.

“We don’t plan on having a document signed by everyone because we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. We see this first summit as the launch of a bigger process,” said a State Department spokesman, saying that a second edition of the event should take place later this year. that comes to follow how different leaders – and civil society actors – have acted to strengthen democracy at home.

But for Poggio, the absence of a shared commitment by participants shows that Americans have failed to build a coalition around themselves and their values.

“Although it was a generic document, it would be very important for countries to sign and commit to something, to show that there is some kind of alliance,” says Poggio.

Bolsonaro as a supporting role

Invited to the Summit, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro participates in the event in a supporting role. Unlike what happened at other international events that the president attended this year, such as the UN General Assembly and the G-20 meeting, Bolsonaro this time should not be the target of criticism, despite his history of allegations without evidence that the Brazilian electoral system would be insecure and that the elections he won, in 2018, would have been rigged.

“It will not be there that Bolsonaro will change the terrible international image he has, nor that it will worsen. If he reaps any benefits, it will be among those who are already his supporters,” says Poggio.

Brazil has presented a list of voluntary commitments to Americans that include, among other things, guaranteeing free elections next year, defending individual liberties and fighting corruption. “Bolsonaro reiterates Brazil’s commitment to protecting fundamental freedoms and promoting a culture of dialogue, freedom and social inclusion, without discrimination,” stated Itamaraty in a statement.

In a three-minute video that will only air on the second day of the summit, Bolsonaro will especially defend that the internet should be a free environment for expression, without platforms being able to take down false or misleading content, for example.

The idea is controversial because it alludes to the episode of former President Trump, banned from social media for, according to them, inciting the violent outcome of the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2020. Bolsonaro and his allies have argued that justice and platforms digital mute right-wing voices. Still, the topic should not have the power to generate controversy and capture attention.

Another controversial point of Brazil’s participation is the passage of democratic commitments in which the country accuses the traditional media of being the country’s biggest source of disinformation. The statement runs counter to the Americans’ defense of press freedom, “the cornerstone of democracy” in Biden’s words at the opening of the Summit.

The US announced at the event the creation of a $30 million (BRL 170 million) fund to finance independent media activity both domestically and abroad. Another US$ 9 million (R$ 50 million) will be earmarked by the country to pay for the legal defenses of journalists prosecuted or persecuted as a result of their investigations and reports.