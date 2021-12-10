Blog: Corinthians tries to hire Kanu, Botafogo defender

Corinthians is not just looking for a center forward for 2022. The Blog found out that the leaders of Alvinegro have been talking for days with representatives of defender Kanu in order to make an agreement possible to remove him from the squad. Botafogo.

Absolute titleholder in the campaign for access to Serie A, Kanu has a contract with Fogão only until December of next year. And it is this fact that allows Corinthians to consider hiring him by spending less than the BRL 5 million required a few months ago from São Paulo.

On that occasion, Botafogo even accepted the defender’s transfer for R$ 3.5 million. However, before sacrificing the sale, he demanded the forgiveness of a debt of approximately R$ 1.5 million related to the unpaid purchase of striker Henrique Almeida. The Tricolor, then, withdrew from the agreement.

Kanu is 24 years old and drew the attention of the Corinthians coaching staff for his speed, quality in the ball and air play. His eventual hiring also intends to reduce the average age of the defensive system, composed of several athletes over 30 years old, such as Fagner, Gil and Fábio Santos.

The summit of Alvinegra still fears that João Victor, one of the best defenders of Brasileirão, will also be the target of some proposal from Europe in the next transfer window, in January.