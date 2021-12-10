Bolsonaro criticizes Miguel Reale for impeachment request: ‘Left puppet’

Author of the request that removed Dilma Rousseff, jurist claims that the president committed the crime of responsibility in the pandemic; Bolsonaro countered

WALLACE MARTINS/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT Jair Bolsonaro countered Miguel Reale Jr.



The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized Miguel Reale Junior for having filed a motion for impeachment against him and saying that the jurist is a “puppet of the left”. A group of 18 jurists presented the document this Wednesday, 8th, based on the final report of the CPI of Covid-19. Reale Júnior was one of the authors of the impeachment order that removed former president Dilma Rousseff. “Tall bullshit. All clowning. There is no impeachment without the people on the street. There are no reports of corruption. Miguel Reale Júnior is there, all embalmed guy”, said Bolsonaro during his live on Thursday, 9th, mocking the statements made by the jurist. “Çara, nothing against your age because I’ll get there too, I’m half an old man here, but he ends his life with dignity, stop playing the left-hand puppet, for God’s sake. It’s even embarrassing to see a person of that age there”, he added. In a press conference following the submission of the impeachment order, Reale Júnior claimed that Bolsonaro had committed crimes of responsibility by promoting agglomerations, conspiring against the wearing of masks and clashing with governors and mayors. He also said that the president was silent and disdained of the pandemic. “At the same time, he made fun of the pain of others and said ‘let’s stop with mimimi’, let’s stop being afraid”, he pointed out.

