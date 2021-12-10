Bolsonaro curses Doria after toucan announces that he will adopt the vaccine passport – National

Bolsonaro also said that he could not accept the obligation of the vaccination card in the country, as he himself was not immunized (photo: Agência Brasil)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) called this Thursday (9/12) the governor of So Paulo, Joo Doria (PSDB), for his decision to adopt the vaccine passport in the state from December 15, if the federal government don’t do it before then. Despite receiving support from sanitarians, Doria’s promise may run into legal issues, since the federal executive is responsible for overseeing the borders. This would prevent the toucan from charging the passport for the vaccine, for example, at the landing of passengers at the international airport of Guarulhos.

Before shooting Doria, Bolsonaro said that the governor of Rondnia, Marcos Rocha (PSL), will enact a law that prohibits the collection of proof of immunization. “On the other hand, a governor here in the Southeast region wants to do the opposite and threatens: ‘no one is going to enter my State’. Hunt him for your State… damn!”, shouted the president during the ceremony alluding to the International Day against Corruption, no Planalto Palace, in the presence of ministers and parliamentarians. “You have to fight, dammit,” he cried, in protest against the restrictions.

Bolsonaro also said that he could not accept the obligation of the vaccination card in the country, as he himself did not get immunized. Today, the government published an ordinance establishing a five-day quarantine for those who enter national territory by air without having been vaccinated. The immunized are free from quarantine. The rules apply from Saturday.