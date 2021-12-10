Bolsonaro issues decree demanding transparency in rapporteur amendments

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) edited on Thursday (9) decree number 10,888, which requires transparency in the destination of amendments by the rapporteur.

Regarding the rapporteur’s amendments applied in the years 2020 and 2021, the decree determines that the publicity of information within a period of 90 days.

“Provides for the publicity and transparency of communications carried out between the bodies, funds and entities of the federal Executive Branch and the general rapporteur of the annual budget bill on the execution of resources resulting from amendments”, says an excerpt of the text.

The rapporteur’s amendments are tools created by the Tax Budget that give the rapporteur of the Annual Budget Law the right to submit amendments that need to be prioritized by the Executive.

Justice Rosa Weber, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), determined on Monday (6) the resumption of the execution of the appeals of the rapporteur’s amendments that had been suspended by the Supreme in November, when the magistrate demanded more transparency on the use of this type of resource.

In this week’s decision, the minister said that the transparency rules recently approved by the National Congress must be observed. The minister justified that there is “potential risk to the continuity of essential public services to the population, especially in areas related to health and education.”

Last month, the Federal Senate approved the Draft National Congress Resolution (PRN) No. 4/21, which increases transparency in the presentation, approval and execution of amendments by the General Rapporteur on the Budget after the STF has suspended payment of amendments .

The measure was suggested by Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber, and Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), president of the Senate.

What are the “rapporteur’s amendments”

As they are not clearly discriminated in the systems in which budget execution is controlled, they are also called “secret budget”.

The Chamber of Deputies, according to technical note No. 63/2021 of the Budget and Financial Inspection Consultancy, of November 8, 2021, states that the rapporteur’s amendments “traditionally are used for the purpose of correcting errors or omissions in technical order of the budget bill, that is, an instrument made available to the rapporteurs so that they can fulfill the function of organizing and systematizing the budget piece”.

The mechanism is criticized for allowing the government to distribute public money to its allies as it sees fit, thus allowing Planalto to use these amendments in negotiations for the processing of proposals of interest to the Legislature.

According to a survey carried out by the NGO Contas Abertas, which oversees the public budget, exactly one week before the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios in the first round in the Chamber, the federal government invested R$ 909 million just in the rapporteur’s amendments.

(*With information from Douglas Porto and Gabriel Hirabhasi, from CNN)