Bolsonaro participates in summit organized by Biden and says he is committed to democracy | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro said in a video shown this Friday (10) at the Summit for Democracy that the Brazilian government is committed to democracy and human rights.

The summit was organized by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and brought together leaders from around 100 countries virtually because of the pandemic.

“This is an opportunity to renew, at the highest level, our common commitment to defending democracy, fighting corruption and protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms,” Bolsonaro said in the video.

Still in the speech, the president said that the government works with “determination” to “forge a culture of dialogue, freedom and social inclusion”.

“We are committed to ensuring freedom of thought, association and expression, including on the Internet, which is essential for the proper functioning of a healthy democracy,” he added.

This Thursday, in the opening speech of the summit, Joe Biden defended the participation of women in politics and the freedom of the press.

“All voices need to be heard,” he said. “[O governo americano] wants to improve the presence of women and girls in politics, also empower the LGBTQIA+ community”, she added.

Bolsonaro returns to attack the STF and the electoral system in acts with anti-democratic agendas

Although he made a defense of democracy at the summit, three months ago, on the September 7 holiday of this year, Independence Day, Bolsonaro participated in a pro-government act in Brasília in which he made coup threats to the Supreme Court (STF) — remember in the video above.

On the occasion, he said that “a specific person from the region of the three powers” is “barbarizing” the population and making “political arrests”, which, according to him, can no longer be accepted.