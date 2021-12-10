Bolsonaro preaches at the summit for democracy freedom to lie on the internet – 12/10/2021

US President Joe Biden set the stage for a new international embarrassment for Bolsonaro by including the captain in the list of more than 100 heads of state invited to a virtual event dubbed the Summit for Democracy. Recorded in advance, Bolsonaro’s speech was injected into this Friday’s agenda, the last day of the meeting. But the shame had already been outlined in a document sent by Itamaraty to the White House with the commitments assumed by Brazil.

In this document, the Brazilian government accuses the professional press of spreading untruths and defends freedom of expression on the internet. Bolsonaro’s difficulty in expressing himself does not make him a defender of freedom of expression. He is investigated by the STF and the TSE for propagating lies. Tech companies routinely exclude toxic content dumped by Bolsonaro on social media. Minister Alexandre de Moraes has just opened an inquiry into the live in which Bolsonaro linked the anti-Covid vaccine to the AIDS virus.

Considering his background, what Bolsonaro reiterates at Biden’s summit is not the prerogative to express himself freely, but the right to reproduce the lies that make up his daily rhetoric on social media.

To complete the mockery imposed on Brazilians, Bolsonaro brings to the top of Biden a reader who includes, among other points, the defense of the fight against corruption. The president uses the Biden dome as an extraordinary edition of his live weekly. Communicates with your devotees. Even because the rest of the world, when observing the marriage of the leader of the crack holding company with the PL of ex-prisoner Valdemar, already sees pus at the end of the tunnel.