President Jair Bolsonaro complains about Covid's CPI report in the Senate, which found at least 9 crimes of the president

President Jair Bolsonaro sends Covid CPI senators to the place of execution of the dictatorship

In an event commemorating the International Day Against Corruption, the president mentioned “tip of the beach”

CPI report pointed to at least nine crimes committed by Bolsonaro during the pandemic

O president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) suggested this Thursday (9) that senators from Covid’s Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) are destined “at Ponta da Praia”, a place of execution of the military dictatorship in Rio de Janeiro.

In an event alluding to the International Day Against Corruption, Bolsonaro attacked the commission for allegedly not having investigated cases of corruption and merely “attacking” his government. The chief executive criticized the new impeachment order filed against him this week.

O report presented by the CPI rapporteur, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), accused the President of the Republic of the commission of at least nine crimes during the conduct of the pandemic of the coronavirus.

Lawyer Miguel Reale Junior presented on Wednesday a new impeachment order against President Jair Bolsonaro. He informed that the document, also signed by other jurists, was based on the results of Covid’s Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) and on the request of senators.

“Many people who are on my side suffer. I feel sorry…Yesterday I received another bailiff. Unpolluted figures such as Renan Calheiros, Omar Aziz, Randolfe Rodrigues, along with a jurist [Miguel Reale Jr.], yesterday they brought another impeachment process based on the CPI report. What report is this? What did they do over the course of six months? The president of the CPI said that he ‘wouldn’t investigate deviations’…go to the end of the beach, dammit”, snapped Bolsonaro angrily.

The president also complained again about the pressures of the position and attacked the actions of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which is said to be “extrapolating the four lines of the Constitution” by ordering the arrest of congressmen “just for omitting an opinion”.

“Holding up the pressure is PHODA [disse, soletrando]. In that room of mine, I’ve never recorded anyone, nor will I, but every now and then…especially in the first year of my term, terrible things happened”, he insinuated, without detailing what the facts would be.

“I don’t have the power to arrest anyone and I haven’t arrested anyone, mainly for freedom of expression. This is an undemocratic act. It is an act that is disgusting. It’s a slap in the face for someone who accuses me of being a dictator in the presidency. I doubt that there is anyone more attacked than me by the media, official and social”, he quoted.

In addition, the president claimed that the dismal performance of his administration in passing bills in Congress would be for not offering positions in exchange for support. However, the government distributed billions in Secret Budget amendments as a way to get votes in Parliament. Bolsonaro also ceded some ministries of the Centrão, such as the Civil House and the Secretariat of Government.

“We never had a group of ministers and secretaries in the pattern we have today. And some want the return of the lottery. These days I saw in the press, this wonderful press, that Bolsonaro approved only 30% of the projects he sent to Congress, Lula and Dilma approved 90%. Of course, hey”, he said.