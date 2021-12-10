Bomb in Sex and the City! Don’t click if you don’t want And Just Like That spoiler

The universe of “Sex and the City” is back, with the debut of the series “And Just Like That…” on HBO Max! It’s the opportunity for dear fans to see Carrie again (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon). But the series has already arrived with a big surprise!

If in the trailer for “And Just Like That…”, Carrie appears living her happy marriage to Mr. Big (Chris North), you can expect something completely different in the first episode of the series. Mr. Big… Dies!!!

He suffers a massive heart attack after a spinning class. For those who don’t remember, Mr. Big had heart problems in “Sex and the City”.

In this way, therefore, the participation of Chris North in “And Just Like That…” is brief. In the second episode, Mr. Big is already a memory.

Where is Samantha?

The group of friends is missing in the series “And Just Like That…”. The actress Kim Cattrall, the eternal Samantha, did not accept to participate in the spin-off. He is Sarah Jessica Parker had disagreements in real life.

Samantha’s absence is resolved in the same way: in the plot, the character is fighting with Carrie. In one of the scenes, Carrie tells Miranda that she had to fire Samantha as a literary agent. “She said it was fine, but after that she fired me as a friend,” complete.

From the original cast, too David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Mario Cantone, Willie Garson and Bridget Moynahan. Of novelty, there is Sara Ramirez, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Julie Halston and Sarita Choudhury.