Booster dose is effective 3 months after last injection, says European agency – 12/09/2021

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) declared on Thursday (9) that booster doses of the vaccine against covid-19 can be administered “safely and effectively” three months after the last injection and that most cases of the omicron variant appeared to be “light”.

“Although the recommendation so far is to administer booster doses preferably six months later, the data currently available support the safe and effective administration of a booster dose three months after the first full course of vaccination,” said Marco Cavaleri, in charge of EMA vaccination strategy.

This is possible when “such a short interval is desirable from a public health point of view,” Cavaleri added.

“Preliminary data suggest that it may be more contagious than the delta variant, but currently we don’t know to what extent omicron can replace delta as the dominant virus,” he explained, noting that it is too early to tell whether the composition of vaccines needs to be modified.

The European drug regulator recently published that, if necessary, it could authorize vaccines adapted against the new variant in three or four months.

“Companies that market vaccines against covid-19 are required to present the results of their laboratory tests to determine the level of omicron neutralization,” said Cavaleri.

“But we have to collect more evidence to determine whether the spectrum of disease severity that the omicron causes is different from that of other variants that have circulated so far,” he explained.

“At the moment, we do not have enough data on the impact of this variant on approved vaccines, but we are continuously analyzing the horizon to collect results on this”, analyzed Cavaleri.

Pfizer and BioNTech, in turn, insisted on the effectiveness of three doses of their vaccine against omicron.

“Light cases”

As the EMA also explained, the symptoms caused by omicrons in cases detected in the European Union “appear to be mostly mild”.

Still, the variant appears to have a higher reinfection rate in people cured or vaccinated, as the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Wednesday.

The organization’s regional office in Africa said on Thursday that few of the cases of the new variant identified in South Africa were serious.

Omicron was first detected in South Africa in late November. Since then, cases have been reported in 57 countries, including 21 in the European Union, according to the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The EMA has already approved four vaccines, two antibody treatments and allowed the emergency use of tablets from the MSD laboratory.

“Over 600 million doses have been administered in Europe to date,” Cavaleri said.

A number that differs greatly from those in Africa, where only 7.8% of the approximately 1.2 billion inhabitants are fully vaccinated.

In this regard, a WHO official on Thursday appealed to rich countries not to rush into buying vaccines at the expense of poor nations.

With the emergence of this variant, “there is a risk that global supplies will be redirected to high-income countries that are looking to stockpile vaccines to protect their populations to an excessive degree,” said Kate O’Brien, head of immunization at the organization.