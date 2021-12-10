Born in the pandemic, Merama becomes a ‘unicorn’ with a $60 million ‘cry’ – Link

In third investment fundraising in 2021, the startup merama, which buys shares in stores to boost sales in digital retail, announced on Thursday, 9th, that it has raised US$ 60 million, totaling US$ 445 million in contributions since April. With the new amount, the company becomes a “unicorn”, the name given to startups that reach a market valuation above US$ 1 billion.

The check is a continuation of last September’s round, when $225 million had been raised. The additional amount was invested by Advent and SoftBank funds, which had already invested in Merama this year — the company’s valuation is estimated at US$ 1.2 billion.

“By achieving the brand, we joined a group that we really like, with great entrepreneurs and great companies. But that was never our goal,” Merama co-founder Renato Andrade explains to Estadão, adding that being a unicorn is just a step in the startup’s growth. “We believe that we will have several other events soon.”

Merama, founded in December 2020 by two Brazilians, one Mexican and one American, is riding the wave of e-commerce, which, due to the digitization that occurred in the covid-19 pandemic, last year traveled “10 years in one”, according to experts.

With 150 employees, the startup acts as an investor in stores that sell on marketplaces, such as Amazon, Magazine Luiza and Americanas — by buying participation from these small sellers, the company helps drive the operation through technology and internationalize the business for others Latin American countries.

Inspired by the American startups (and newborn unicorns) Thrasio and Perch, this model allows the store founder to remain in the company, taking care of the daily operation, but with the financial “relief” of a parent company that, in this case, now is billionaire. This also explains Merama’s appetite for investment: the nature of its business requires a high volume of capital.

More discreet than other startups in the field, however, Merama does not reveal which brands it has already acquired, but says it has 25 stores in the catalog, which should add up to US$ 300 million in sales by the end of the year.

Sellers are located in Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Colombia and the United States, from where they sell to 10 countries in Latin America. Currently, the company is in the segments of sports, electronics, pet, baby products and, soon, it intends to enter beauty and clothing.

Renato Andrade and Guilherme Nosralla, founders of Merama

In-house innovation laboratory

Investing in more stores remains Merama’s plan. But there is something new: with the check for US$ 60 million, the startup will inaugurate the Merama Labs, a laboratory of innovation born at home to create new brands.

“There are some product categories that we cannot enter because the values ​​are too high for an investment, and then it is easier to create something from scratch”, observes Andrade. However, the areas in which Merama should bet with its own innovation laboratory were not revealed.

In addition, the internal innovation arm must use data analytics to boost the growth of the brands managed by the startup, in order to ensure the profitability of acquisitions made by Merama. “We don’t want to leave everything in the entrepreneur’s hands, but to bring this responsibility into Merama”, he points out.

The next step, says Merama, is to enter the public stock market, a common strategy for startups that become unicorns and accelerate internationalization. “We are already starting to prepare for a possible IPO”, says Andrade. He, however, does not want to go so fast: “But first we need to prove growth and that we know how to develop brands and products.”