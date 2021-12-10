Botafogo forecasts budget for 2022 with R$1.5 million in profit and outlines 106 goals for the club | firefight

Botafogo plans for the year 2022 to end with a surplus of R$ 1.5 million. This number is present in the budget that the Fiscal Council returned to the board and which will be voted on by the Deliberative Council next Tuesday. In addition to the budget, the club also drew up a Plan of Goals for the coming year, with 106 goals to be achieved in the most diverse areas and with different deadlines, but without going beyond December 2022.

Botafogo’s plan is for the next season to be better in financial terms, caused by its presence in Serie A. According to the budget, the total (gross) revenue is R$192,876,289. The expenses will be almost the same: R$ 191,364,247. Such a tight budget barely leaves room for error. In fact, in the Target Plan there is a determination that the maximum difference between budgeted and actual is 5%. The Fiscal Council issued a favorable opinion, with eight votes in accordance with the budget and two absences.

Naturally, the biggest revenue is concentrated in the football department, which would be responsible for R$ 147.9 million. This includes R$ 60 million, which is how much the club expects to collect from the sale of economic rights to players. In this number, there are a minimum of two base players sold abroad for R$ 3 million.

On the football field, the campaign to meet next year’s budget is also planned. In 2022, Botafogo hopes that the professional men’s players will be at least among the top four in the Carioca Championship, advance to the third stage of the Copa do Brasil (it’s already been champion of Serie B) and finish the Brasileirão in 14th. Among the goals for the football director is the need to have 43% success in Serie A, the equivalent of 49 points. If he succeeds, the position guarantees the club in the 2023 Sudamericana.

The second department that generates the most money for Botafogo is business, led by Lenin Franco. According to the budget, the area will make a profit of R$ 22.9 million, as it will accumulate almost R$ 34 million in revenue. Within this number, it is expected to raise R$ 9 million with sponsorships, in addition to R$ 9.5 million with the Camisa 7 program, which has a target of 29 thousand partner-fans.

In the budget, it is possible to see a significant increase in personnel expenses as of June. Alternating between BRL 5.3 million and BRL 5.9 million, the club’s payroll jumps to BRL 10 million from the sixth month of the year, when TV quotas for Series A begin to enter. July to November the number drops a little, but it is not less than R$9.3 million and ends 2022 with R$12 million in December.

Botafogo’s budget for 2021 was a little different. As it assumed this year, the board sent the budget to the Board of Directors only at the end of March, with the CEO reviewing it at the end of June. In this review, Botafogo would have a deficit of BRL 60 million in 2021 even with BRL 71.8 million in player sales. The final numbers will be known when the club releases the balance, scheduled for April of next year.

