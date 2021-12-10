Boys from Belford Roxo were killed in a torture session that went ‘wrong’ – National

Boys were killed because of a torture session in which drug traffickers were excessive, according to the Rio de Janeiro Civil Police (photo: Reproduction) RIO DE JANEIRO, RJ (FOLHAPRESS) – The three boys who disappeared in Belford Roxo, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro, were killed almost a year ago because of a torture session in which there was excess by drug dealers, according to the Rio de Janeiro Civil Police.

According to delegate Uriel Alcntara, who headed the investigations, they were convicted in a type of crime court after they stole a bird cage from a drug dealer’s uncle. One of the boys ended up dying during the attacks and, to “solve the problem”, it was decided to kill the other two.

The investigators clarified this Thursday (9), in a press conference, the dynamics of the events. Cousins ​​Lucas Matheus da Silva, 9, Alexandre da Silva, 11, and their friend, Fernando Henrique Soares, 12, left home to play on December 27, in the Castelar community.

At some point that morning, which the sheriff doesn’t know how to need, they were seen with the cage in their hands. Around 13:00, they were seen again at the Areia Branca fair, about 3 km from where they lived, without the cage. At some point on their return home, they were captured, tortured and killed on the same day.

Afterwards, drug dealers went to a bar on two motorcycles and asked an acquaintance to take the bodies in a car. They went up to the community, put black bags in the trunk, and then went to a nearby river, where the boys were likely dumped.

The Baixada Fluminense Homicides Police began investigating the case in January, but says it has encountered many difficulties due to the dynamics of the event and the fact that it is an area dominated by traffic, in which simple steps require a lot of structure and planning.

The target of criticism over the past year for the delay in discovering the boys’ whereabouts, Chief Uriel Alcntara said the case was treated as a priority from the start. “For the Civil Police, any case involving children and adolescents is a priority, and a priority is not necessarily synonymous with speed. Each investigated fact has its complexity, its variables, its difficulties,” he stated.

The investigation only took a more significant step forward in May, when a key witness who witnessed the events confirmed the hypothesis of the theft of the birds.

In total, 71 witnesses with more or less importance in the events were heard. Searches were also carried out at two points on the river, but the delegates decided to stop them because they judged that the bodies would not be found after so many months.

At the same time, an investigation has been underway since January to investigate drug trafficking in the community, which is led by the criminal faction Comando Vermelho. These two investigations were complementary to arrive at the large operation carried out on this farm in the region.

About 250 agents participated in the action to fulfill 56 temporary arrest warrants, five of them for the triple homicide with concealment of the dead body and the others for association for trafficking. In all, 16 people were arrested on this farm. Another 15 targets were already in the prison system.

Among the five suspects of direct involvement in the deaths of the boys, targeted by the warrants, are three people who have been killed in recent months: the traffic chief Jos Carlos Prazeres da Silva (Piranha), the manager Willer Castro da Silva (Estala) and the manager of logistics Ana Paula da Rosa Costa (Aunt Paula).

A fourth warrant targets Edgar Alves de Andrade (Doca), one of the leaders of the Comando Vermelho, who is at large. The fifth suspect was arrested in the operation, but his name was not disclosed at the risk of his life.

The key witness cited by the police chief said, in a statement recorded by the police, that he had seen Estala telling another drug dealer that “they killed the boys because they stole a cage from their uncle.” In that conversation, Estala also indicated that Piranha and Doca had authorized the murders.

Finally, there is a sixth investigated: the driver who took the bodies to the river and collaborates with the police. According to Deputy Uriel Ancantara, the concealment of the corpse does not support the request for temporary imprisonment, which is why he remains at large. Aunt Paula was responsible for calling this driver, according to police.