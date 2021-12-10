Boys from Palmeiras make a good 1st half and suffer in the 2nd, but beat Ceará – 12/09/2021

Palmeiras had an almost perfect first half and suffered from strong pressure from Ceará in the second in tonight’s clash (9), for the 38th and final round of the Brazilian Championship. Even so, he managed to leave Barueri with the victory, the third since the main champions of the Libertadores received an early vacation: 1-0, goal scored by Kevin, at 41 minutes of the first half.

Playing lightly, the under-20 boys, despite the difficulties of the second stage, played on equal terms against a team that entered the field dreaming of a spot in Libertadores. With the scoreboard, Palmeiras went to 66 points, finished third in the national championship, and had their fourth best campaign since 2006.

Ceará, with 11th, will have to settle for a spot in the Copa Sudamericana in 2022 — which, by the way, is far from being considered a fiasco.

Who did well: Giovani and Vinicius Silvestre seize chances

The 17-year-old striker was in danger whenever he caught the ball. Very fast, he entered the area as and when he wanted, hit the goal well and even suffered a clear penalty, which the VAR simply decided not to give. And when Palmeiras started to be cornered by Ceará, the goalkeeper appeared with a lot of security and technically difficult defenses.

Who was wrong: Mendoza failed to take Ceará ahead

Fast, Mendoza, a former Corinthians fan and an old acquaintance with the green crowd, had to be the man who would lead Ceará to the attack at speed. But he couldn’t, stopping at Palmeiras. So much so that he left in the second half, and Rick, his replacement, was much better than him.

Giovani was the best escape valve in the first half

Palmeiras bet on a transition game to overcome Ceará in Barueri at the beginning of the first stage. And the main player triggered on the attacking field was Giovani. Fast and skillful, the winger easily got rid of marking. More than once, he hit the goal with danger.

Matheus Fernandes saved Ceará

You didn’t read it wrong. The only professional lineup player in the lineup, the midfielder even participated well in the play, pivoting for Vitinho’s kick, at 14min. But he stayed midway between his teammate’s kick and the goal, deflecting the ball in a goal kick.

Ceará couldn’t get out of defense

Tiago Nunes’ team showed a lot of difficulty to get ahead, cornered by the offensive volume of Palmeiras. Alviverde still exploited the back of Vozão’s defense in almost every counterattack.

Kevin opens the scoreboard for Verdão with justice

The 0-0 was already unfair when Kevin scored his first goal as a professional and opened the scoring for Alviverde, on 41 minutes: Giovani crossed from the right, Vitinho headed it into the middle of the area and Kevin threw the ball to make it 1-0.

Arbitrage and VAR do not give a penalty for Palmeiras in the 2nd half

The clock showed 3min of the second half when Giovani invaded the Ceará area from the right and was pushed by Lima. By the TV broadcast, the infraction was very evident, especially in the camera behind the play. The VAR certainly saw the move. The reason for not taking the penalty is inexplicable.

Ceará grows and stops in an inspired Vinicius Silvestre

The Palmeiras goalkeeper saved the team twice in a matter of minutes. In a good move by Ceará on the right, Lima crosses, and Mendoza appears free in the small area, but hits the crossbar, with the goal open. Then, another cross, and Vina headed alone for a huge defense by Vinicius. Ceará started to send the game. But I couldn’t beat the alviverde goalkeeper. Vina still had two more good chances, to no avail.

Palmeiras had three premieres

Right-back Lucas Sena, defensive midfielder Yago and midfielder Jonathan made their professional debuts.

DATASHEET

PALM TREES 1 X 0 CEARÁ

Reason: Brazilian Championship, round 38

Location and time: Arena Barueri, at 9.30 pm

Referee: Savio Pereira Sampaio (DF)

Helpers: Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade and José Reinaldo Nascimento Júnior (both from DF)

VAR: Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda (RJ)

Public: 5,304 people

Income: BRL 148,992.13

Goals: Kevin (PAL), at 41 min of the 1st period

Yellow Cards: Vitinho (PAL)

PALM TREES: Vinicius Silvestre; Michel, Naves and Lucas Freitas; Garcia, Fabinho, Matheus Fernandes (Pedro Bicalho) and Vanderlan (Lucas Sena); Giovani (Gabriel Silva), Kevin (Jonathan) and Vitinho. Coach: Paulo Victor Gomes

CEARÁ: João Ricardo; Igor (Jorginho), Messias, Klaus and Kelvyn; Fabinho (Marlon) and Fernando Sobral; Mendoza (Rick), Vina and Lima (Cléber); Yony ​​Gonzalez. Technician: Tiago Nunes