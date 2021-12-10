Bradesco, Ambev, B3 and more companies approve the payment of dividends and interest on equity; acquisitions, new CEO of Ecorodovias and other highlights

(Pixabay)

The corporate news this Friday (10) highlights the distribution of earnings by Bradesco (BBDC4), B3 (B3SA3), Ambev (ABEV3), Cemig (CEMIG) and Dexco (DXCO3).

Simpar (SIMH3) released investment projections for the company and its subsidiaries.

Petrobras (PETR4; PETR3) announced that it will receive from Equinor the last installment of US$ 950 million related to the sale of block BM-S-8.

Enjoei (ENJU3) signed an agreement to acquire Gringa Intermediação de Negócios. Camil (CAML3) acquired Silcom through its SAMAN subsidiary in Uruguay, while Vamos (VAMO3) acquired HM Empilhadeiras.

Check out the highlights:

The oil company sold its total stake (equivalent to 66%) in block BM-S-08 to Equinor, for the amount of US$ 2.5 billion.

B3 approved the payment of interest on equity, in the total amount of R$302.3 million, equivalent to a net amount of R$0.04231075 per share.

Payment will be made on January 7, 2022 and will be based on the shareholding position on December 30, 2021.

In addition to the JCP, B3 will distribute dividends in the total amount of R$907.6 million, equivalent to the amount of R$0.14945197 per share.

The payment of dividends will be made on December 30, 2021 and will be based on the shareholding position on December 20, 2021.

The company also approved a repurchase program of up to 250 million shares of common stock.

Bradesco (BBDC4) approved the payment of earnings in the total amount of R$2.2 billion.

Dividends will include R$0.196595372 per common share and R$0.216254909 per preferred share.

As for interest on equity, the amount corresponding to R$200 million, being R$0.019659537 per common share and R$0.021625491 per preferred share.

Shareholders who are registered in the company’s records on December 20 will be entitled to the proceeds. Payment is scheduled for December 30th.

The members of Ambev’s Board of Directors approved the distribution of dividends in the amount of R$0.1334 per share and interest on equity in the amount of R$0.4702 per share. The distribution of interest on equity will be taxed in accordance with current legislation, which will result in a net distribution of R$ 0.3996 per share.

Payments will be made on December 30, 2021, based on the equity position of December 17 and December 21 with respect to the New York Stock Exchange. The shares and ADRs will be traded ex-dividends and ex-JCP as of December 20, 2021.

On December 29, Cemig (CMIG4) will pay dividends and interest on equity.

As part of the second installment of interest on equity, the amount of R$276.74 million will be paid, which corresponds to R$0.18228802764 per common/preferred share.

In addition, referring to the second installment of dividends, R$464.32 million will be paid, corresponding to R$0.30584806747 per common/preferred share.

Dexco anticipated the payment of Dividends and Interest on Equity related to the result of the year ended in December, in the amount of R$878.4 million.

This payment will be calculated based on the final shareholding position on December 14th. The amounts will be paid on December 23, 2021.

Simpar approved a projection of net Capex for fiscal year 2022 in the amount of R$ 10 billion to R$ 12 billion.

The resources will be mainly directed to the expansion of the light and heavy vehicle fleet and do not include acquisitions.

Sanepar (SAPR11) approved yesterday (9) an investment program for the period 2022 to 2026 in the amount of R$ 9.07 billion.

In addition, the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) approved a loan of R$311.6 million for an investment by Sanepar, the Paraná state-owned basic sanitation company. The financing will go to the project to increase the sewage system in Pato Branco and Arapongas, in addition to the increase in the water supply network in Londrina, Dois Vizinhos, Imbituva and Castro, all cities in the interior of Paraná.

According to BNDES, it is the first operation approved for a state water and sewage company by the bank after the approval of the new regulatory framework for sanitation, in 2020.

With Sanepar’s investments, 37,670 people will have access to the sewage network.

Camil (CAML3) acquired Silcom through its SAMAN subsidiary in Uruguay.

Founded in 1975, Silcom is a leading branded food company in dried fruits, vegetables, seeds, sauces and oils with annual sales of $23 million.

Enjoei (ENJU3) signed an agreement to acquire Gringa Intermediação de Negócios. Founded in 2020 by Fiorella Mattheis, Gringa is an online platform that acts as an intermediary in the sale of secondhand luxury goods.

The operation had October 2021 GMV annualizing R$18 million, a growth of 330% year-on-year, and more than 140 thousand visits on the platform per month.

“With the acquisition of Gringa, the company reinforces its growth strategy by expanding its assortment and positioning itself in the growing and profitable luxury market, continuing to encourage the extension of the useful life of products and the promotion of the circular economy”, informed the company.

Oi, under judicial reorganization, communicated the approval by its Board of Directors of the hiring of PriceWaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes to provide independent audit services in relation to the company’s accounting information for the period 2022-2024, replacing BDO RCS Auditores Independentes .

“The company clarifies that the contracting of PWC is carried out due to the period of 5 years provided for in art. 31 of CVM Resolution 23/2021, and had the favorable opinion of the Audit, Risks and Controls Committee, as well as the consent of BDO, in compliance with the requirements of CVM Resolution 23/2021. PWC’s work will begin with the review of Oi’s quarterly information for the first quarter of 2022”, highlighted the company in a statement.

Renner Stores (LREN3)

Lojas Renner (LREN3) informed about the right of withdrawal, which applies to shareholders who disagreed with the resolution that approved the change in the company’s corporate purpose.

Dissidents will be entitled to a refund of their shares, in the amount of R$6.94 per share. The 30-day period for exercising the right to withdraw begins on December 10th and ends on January 9, 2022, inclusive.

Azul (AZUL4) announced its preliminary traffic results for November 2021. Domestic passenger traffic (RPKs) increased 22.9% compared to November 2019, compared to a 24.2% increase in domestic capacity (ASKs) ), resulting in an occupancy rate of 81.3%.

The international market showed a 52% increase in demand compared to the same period in 2020.

“In November, we continued to see improved reserve trends in Brazil, driven by one of the highest vaccination rates in the world. Our strong traffic numbers clearly demonstrate the sustainability of the competitive advantages of our business model, as we emerge from the crisis even stronger”, said John Rodgerson, Azul CEO, in a statement.

Highways (ECOR3)

Ecorodovias (ECOR3) informed that the election of Gianfranco Catrini for the position of CEO of the company was approved at a meeting of the Board of Directors.

“Catrini has worked for large companies in the infrastructure, engineering and construction segments in several regions and countries (including Asia, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Italy and the USA) and has accumulated experience in operations management, with a focus on increasing efficiency, results, acquisitions and reorganizations. Prior to joining the Company, he served as Chief Operating Officer at Connecticut-based North American company Lane Construction. Catrini’s appointment consolidates the restructuring phase of Ecorodovias and reflects the changes in the company’s new corporate governance,” the company said in a statement.

Vamos acquired HM Empilhadeiras for R$150 million in Enterprise Value (EV), which will be adjusted based on net debt and other usual adjustments. The amount of R$50 million will be paid in cash on the closing date and the remaining amount will be paid in 36 equal monthly installments, adjusted by 100% of the CDI.

The acquisition will add 2,854 assets to VAMOS’ 964 intralogistics equipment, totaling 3,818 assets, a 296% growth, making VAMOS the largest intralogistics equipment rental company in Brazil.

Light sold its 51% stake in Lightger, the company that operates PCH Paracambi, for R$108.5 million.

It also sold 51% of the share capital of Guanhães Energia, the company that operates the Senhora do Porto, Dores de Guanhães, Fortuna II and Jacaré SHPs, for the amount of R$97.9 million.

Padtec concludes the structuring of an investment fund in credit rights (Fidc) in conjunction with BNDESPar; fund capital will be up to R$100 million.

