Bradesco (BBDC4) will pay R$2.2 billion in dividends and interest on equity

Business

O Bradesco (BBDC4) approved on Thursday (9) the distribution of dividends and interest on equity (JCP) complementary to its shareholders, in the total amount of R$ 2.2 billion.

Of this amount, the Bradesco dividends correspond to 2 billion. The unit value will be R$ 0.19 per common share (BBDC3) and R$ 0.21 per preferred share (BBDC4), without withholding income tax.

The remaining 200 million will be offered via JCP, considering the unit price of R$0.019 and R$0.021 per common and preferred share, respectively. However, there will be a 15% withholding tax deduction. Therefore, the net value of the Bradesco’s JCP is R$0.016 per common share and R$0.018 per preferred share.

Shareholders holding Bradesco shares until the end of the December 20th trading session. As of the following day, the shares will be traded without granting payment rights, which will occur on the 30th of the same month.

At Bradesco shares closed today’s trading session at a low of 2.55%, quoted at R$ 20.29. In the accumulated result for the year, they registered a fall of -15.56%.

Bradesco: earnings surprise, but there is no consensus on stock recommendation

Bradesco surprised the market with a balance in the third quarter (3Q21) better than expected. After the result, XP Investimentos sees the bank as the most defended in a challenging macroeconomic scenario ahead.

O Bradesco’s profit was R$ 6.767 billion, growth of 35% year on year and 7% quarter on quarter. The result above expectations was based on the improvement in the insurance segment and lower expenses with provisions. Itaú BBA also highlighted the advance of the credit portfolio.

But there is no consensus regarding the recommendation for Bradesco’s shares. For XP Investimentos it remains neutral, with target price at BRL 26. Itaú BBA, on the other hand, assesses the bank as a “market perform”, that is, in line with the market. The target price for BBA is R$25.

Genial Investimentos has a purchase recommendation for the Bradesco, with a target price of R$29.60. According to the broker, the valuation is attractive, with a multiple of 6.1 times the price/earnings for 2022.