Bragantino, Fluminense and América-MG qualify for Libertadores

The owners of the vacancies for the next Libertadores that had to be defined in the Brazilian Championship were known this Thursday (8). Red Bull Bragantino qualified directly for the group stage of the continental competition, while Fluminense and América-MG will compete in the preliminary round. They join Atlético-MG, Flamengo, Palmeiras, Fortaleza, Corinthians and Athletico-PR, which were already insured.

Massa Bruta defeated Internacional 1-0 at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in Bragança Paulista (SP), reaching 56 points and securing sixth place in the Brazilian Nationals. It is the first time that the club from the interior of São Paulo, which spent the entire competition among the top six, will compete in Libertadores.



END OF GAME AND OF BRASILEIRÃO. With a great goal from Artur, we won 1-0 at Internacional and are now in the group stage of Conmebol Libertadores 2022. I warned you: we are back to stay, and now we will dispute the “Liberta” for the first time in our history. Up, #Gross Mass! pic.twitter.com/cNmGg4XfRS — Red Bull Bragantino (@RedBullBraga) December 10, 2021

The match was heading for a goalless draw until 47 minutes into the second half, when Artur received from fellow striker Alerrandro and declared the São Paulo triumph. With the defeat, Colorado remained with 48 points, in 12th place, having as consolation a place in the next Copa Sudamericana, in which Braga was runner-up this year.

Fluminense beat Chapecoense 3-0 at Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro, guaranteeing themselves for the second season in a row in the biggest club competition on the continent. The Cariocas ended Serie A in seventh position, with 54 points, getting a vacancy in the preliminary round of Libertadores. Verdão do Oeste, on the other hand, said goodbye to the first division with just 15 points, and the worst campaign of a club in the era of straight points, which began in 2003.

VEEEEEEEEEENCE THE FLUMINENSE! O #TeamOfWarriors beat Chapecoense 3-0 at Maracanã! Goals from David Braz, Luiz Henrique and Abel Hernández! NEEEEEEEEEENSE! 🇭🇺🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/PyD6sHky73 — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) December 10, 2021



The three goals came in the second half. On minute three, full-back Marlon took a corner kick and defender David Braz finished for the net. At 13, forward Luiz Henrique hit the edge of the area, the ball hit the two posts and entered. In stoppage time, forward Abel Hernández was launched in the area and kicked into the corner of goalkeeper João Paulo, defining the score.

América-MG beat São Paulo 2-0 at Independência, in Belo Horizonte, qualifying for the first time in the continental competition. Coelho went to 53 points and kept the eighth place, ensuring the last place to the pre-Libertadores. The Tricolor Paulista, with 48 points, ends the championship in 13th place and will compete in the Sudamericana in 2022.

WE ARE IN THE LIBERATORS!!!!!!!!!! 🐰💚 WITH THE SENSATIONAL SUPPORT OF THE AMERICAN NATION, WE WERE BETTER, WE WON SÃO PAULO 2 TO 0 AND WE ARE CLASSIFIED FOR liberatorsBR?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@LIBERTADORESBR!!!!!!!!!!! IN SEARCH OF #GLORIAETERNA!#AFCxSPFC | 2×0#CoelhãoSeriesA#PraCimaDelesCoelho #we areVolt pic.twitter.com/SqXL8Nmgov — America FC ✊🏿 (@AmericaMG) December 10, 2021

As in Maracanã, Independência’s nets only shook in the final stage. On minute 12, Ademir received a back pass from fellow striker Felipe Azevedo and submitted it in the corner. Four minutes later, the shirt 10 was released by midfielder Juninho, took it from goalkeeper Tiago Volpi and expanded it, making his second, to the party of the Minas Gerais fans.

Atlético-GO, which had chances to go to Libertadores, beat Flamengo’s reserves 2-0 at the Antônio Accioly stadium, in Goiânia, but the triumphs of Fluminense and América-MG postponed the dream. Dragão scored the same 53 points as Coelho, trailing on goal difference. Rubro-Negro from Rio, with 71 points, finished the Brazilian Championship as runner-up.

At 36 minutes into the final stage, defensive midfielder Marlon Freitas crossed on the right and forward Lucão, with his head, opened the scoring for the home team. In stoppage time, it was Marlon Freitas’ turn to leave striker Toró in the penalty spot to dodge the first and define the athletic victory.

Another who dreamed of a place in the biggest competition on the continent was Ceará, whose goal was frustrated by a 1-0 defeat to Palmeiras, at Arena Barueri, in greater São Paulo. Verdão, which went to the field with reserves and boys from the under-20 team, ended the competition in third, with 66 points. Vozão, with 50 points, was ranked 11th, with a spot at Sul-Americana. The goal of alviverde’s triumph came from striker Kevin’s feet, 41 minutes into the first half.



