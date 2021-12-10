Braless Viih Tube sports powerful cleavage in sexy photo during party

the influencer viih tube, former Big Brother Brasil 21 participant, used his Instagram profile to say goodbye to Gkay stuff on the night of this last Tuesday (7).

For the last day of the party, youtuber used a outfit composed of a small top and denim shorts. In the middle of the party, the cat stuck out her tongue while posing in front of the stage.

“I don’t want it to end,” confessed the ex-BBB, who received more than 600,000 likes from followers. Among the comments, the fans confessed they had fun following the gossip with his name.

“He took the “life is a blow” seriously hahhahaha”, joked a netizen. “I spoke badly about you, but now I want to be your friend”, confessed one more. “you can throw water and it’s squeezing 🥵😮‍💨”, a third reacted.

In recent days Viih Tube became the topic of social media after his performance at the birthday party of influencer Gessica Kayane. the famous simply kissed more than 40 people, causing the biggest buzz.

THE Viih’s attitude during the party generated a reaction from his father, the entrepreneur Fabiano Moraes. “This daughter of mine is a terror single. If you throw water on the floor, it squeegees”, he joked on Instagram.

Opened the game about old relationships

Still about making out, Viih Tube had already revealed that he doesn’t usually suffer much because of his ex-relationships. Recently, the famous ended a three-year relationship with Bruno Magri, leaving internet users surprised with the decision.

“You guys ask me that a lot and always tell me I get over it too quickly. And I think too! I deal very well with this and even with my exes. I see it as cycles that end and that’s ok, it’s no one’s fault! And what helps me to overcome is thinking about the future, if in the long run you know that person is not the one that would work with you in the future, then you already know what to do!”, she said. “Another tip is: it’s over, now respect what you’re feeling! If you want to cry for days, cry, if you want to go out with friends, leave, if you want to meet someone else, if you want to pass the squeegee, pass! Don’t invalidate your feelings and don’t do something just to get your ex’s attention or to pretend to yourself that you’re fine! It’s normal to hurt at first, but if you respect yourself with what you really want to do, it’s gone and everything goes back to normal!”, he said.