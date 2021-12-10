Brasileirão Awards: How much is each position in the table worth
The last round of the Brazilian Nationals, this Thursday, will define the last places for the Libertadores da América and two other clubs that will join Chapecoense and Sport in Serie B in 2022. All this guarantees a lasting dose of emotion to the tournament. But the night’s disputes go even further, as there are millions of reais at stake.
Each position on the table is worth a different amount in terms of payout. An amount ranging from R$11 million to R$33 million. Only the last four are not entitled to this recipe, which makes the struggle of Grêmio, Bahia, Juventude and Cuiabá (which are still at risk of relegation) even more dramatic.
This amount is equivalent to the third installment of the television contract. In force since the 2019 edition, the model provides for payment in three installments. The first, 40% of the total, is shared equally among the 20 participants. The second, 30%, is distributed according to the number of games broadcast by each team. The last one, also 30%, varies with the final classification.
Some positions are already defined and will not change regardless of what happens in this Thursday’s round. They are first place (Atlético-MG, with 84 points), second (Flamengo, with 71), third (Palmeiras, with 63), 19th (Sport) and 20th (Chapecoense).
See the list of cash prizes and read the notes at the end:
Atlético-MG: BRL 33 million
Flamengo: BRL 31.3 million
Palmeiras: BRL 29.7 million
4th place: BRL 28 million
5th place: BRL 26.4 million
6th place: BRL 24.7 million
7th place: BRL 23.1 million
8th place: BRL 21.4 million
9th place: BRL 19.8 million
10th place: BRL 18.1 million
11th place: BRL 15.5 million
12th place: BRL 14.6 million
13th place: BRL 13.7 million
14th place: BRL 12.8 million
15th place: BRL 11.9 million
16th place: BRL 11 million
Palmeiras, Santos, Athletico-PR, Ceará, Bahia, Chapecoense and Fortaleza may present some variation in the final awards of the championship for having signed with Turner to broadcast their games on closed TV. The other teams have a contract with Rede Globo (open TV, Premiere and SporTV).