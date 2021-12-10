Brasileirão Awards: How much is each position in the table worth

The last round of the Brazilian Nationals, this Thursday, will define the last places for the Libertadores da América and two other clubs that will join Chapecoense and Sport in Serie B in 2022. All this guarantees a lasting dose of emotion to the tournament. But the night’s disputes go even further, as there are millions of reais at stake.

Flamengo:With Jorge Jesus going further, the club maintains its focus on Europe and starts having Carvalhal as plan A

Each position on the table is worth a different amount in terms of payout. An amount ranging from R$11 million to R$33 million. Only the last four are not entitled to this recipe, which makes the struggle of Grêmio, Bahia, Juventude and Cuiabá (which are still at risk of relegation) even more dramatic.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

GLOBO and ‘Extra’ summoned more than 60 journalists who chose the main winners of the Brazilian Championship of the last 50 years. Photo: Montage over archival photos 30º – BAHIA (1989) – Players celebrate victory in the second conquest of the Bahia club in the national competition. Photo: Bahia’s official website 29th – GRÊMIO (1981) – The versatile Paulo Isidoro goes through Emerson, from São Paulo. Photo: Archive/O Globo 28th – ATLÉTICO-MG (1971) – With a victory over Botafogo, Galo won the first edition of the national competition under the name Brazilian. Photo: Archive/O Globo 27th – SÃO PAULO (2007) – Striker Borges in a match against Vasco, in Morumbi. Photo: Nelson Coelho / Nelson Coelho 26th – FLAMENGO (1987) – Zico in a match against Santa Cruz, at Maracanã. Photo: Hipólito Pereira / Hipólito Pereira/O Globo 25th – VASCO (2000) – Romário celebrates goal in a draw against Bahia, for Copa João Havelange. Photo: Jonne Roriz/Coperphoto/L! Sportpress 24th – CORINTHIANS (1998) – Marcelinho Carioca celebrates the title of Timon. Photo: Luiz Carlos Santos/O Globo Agency 23rd – PALMEIRAS (1972) – Ademir da Guia with the champion belt. Photo: Archive/O Globo 22º – GUARANI (1978) – The ace Careca, featured by Bugre in the only national title. Photo: Archive/O Globo 21st – SÃO PAULO (1991) – Muller’s tricolor, who would become two-time world champion in the following years. Photo: Jose Carlos Moreira / Agência O Globo 20th – FLUMINENSE (2012) – Thiago Neves and Fred celebrate yet another national achievement. Photo: Ricardo Ayres/Photocamera 19th – PALMEIRAS (1973) – Standing: Alfredo, Leão, Luis Pereira, Eurico, Dudu and Zecão. Crouching: Ronaldo, Cesar, Leivinha and Ademir da Guia. Photo: Antônio Carlos Piccino/O Globo 18th – INTERNATIONAL (1975) – Figueroa (International shirt 3) heads the winning goal over Cruzeiro. Photo: Archive/O Globo Agency 17th – CRUZEIRO (2013) – Team from Minas Gerais would win in 2013 the first of two consecutive titles under the command of Marcelo Oliveira. Photo: Bruno Gonzalez/Extra 16th – FLAMENGO (1983) – Flamengo in a match against Vasco, for the 1983 Brazilian Championship Photo: Anibal Philot/Agência O Globo 15th – SÃO PAULO (1986) – Careca tries to get past Vica, from Fluminense, at the 1986 Brazilian Nationals. Photo: Hipólito Pereira/Agência O Globo 14th – FLUMINENSE (1984) – Arm raised, fist closed, center forward Washington (player) is hugged by Leomir and smiles, in celebration of his goal. Photo: Luiz Pinto/O Globo Agency 13th – CORINTHIANS (2015) – Corinthians players in a match against Goiás. Photo: Daniel Augusto Jr. / Daniel Augusto Jr./ Ag. Corinthians 12th – SANTOS (2002) – The boys from Vila, Robinho and Diego, with the champion cup. Photo: Ricardo Bakker/Diary 11th – SÃO PAULO (2006) – Tricolores raise the cup after a draw with Athletico, in Morumbi. Photo: Rickey Rogers / Rickey Rogers/Reuters 10th – CORINTHIANS (1999) – Luizão passes through Vagner, from São Paulo. Photo: Reginaldo Castro/Lance! 9th – FLAMENGO (1982) – Team posed at Maracanã: Leandro, Raul, Marinho, Figueiredo and Junior. Crouching: Tita, Adílio, Nunes, Zico and Lico. Photo: Sebastião Marinho/O Globo 8th – PALMEIRAS (1993) – Edilson and César Sampaio celebrate the first of two achievements of the club in the 1990s. Photo: Claudio Rossi/O Globo 7th – INTERNATIONAL (1976) – In the decision, Colocado passed Corinthians, in Beira-Rio. Photo: Archive/O Globo 6th – VASCO (1997) – Edmundo is erected after conquest of the Maltino cross in Maracanã. Photo: Custódio Coimbra / O GLOBO 5th – PALMEIRAS (1994) – Rivaldo celebrates a goal against Corinthians, at Pacaembu. Photo: Marcos Issa/O Globo 4th – INTERNATIONAL (1979) – Falcão celebrates another national title for Colorado. Photo: Disclosure/Official website of Internacional 3rd – FLAMENGO (1980) – Zico runs to the party in a match against Atlético-MG. Photo: Anibal Philot/O Globo 2nd – CRUZEIRO (2003) – Alex was the conductor of the conquest of the first Brazilian Championship of running points. Photo: Bruno Domingos / Reuters 1st – FLAMINGO (2019) – Gabigol raises the cup at the end of the historic year under the command of Jorge Jesus. Photo: CARL DE SOUZA / AFP

This amount is equivalent to the third installment of the television contract. In force since the 2019 edition, the model provides for payment in three installments. The first, 40% of the total, is shared equally among the 20 participants. The second, 30%, is distributed according to the number of games broadcast by each team. The last one, also 30%, varies with the final classification.

Sébastian Haller:Who is the Champions League top scorer who equaled CR7’s achievement and is in Barcelona’s sights

Some positions are already defined and will not change regardless of what happens in this Thursday’s round. They are first place (Atlético-MG, with 84 points), second (Flamengo, with 71), third (Palmeiras, with 63), 19th (Sport) and 20th (Chapecoense).

See the list of cash prizes and read the notes at the end:

Atlético-MG: BRL 33 million

Flamengo: BRL 31.3 million

Palmeiras: BRL 29.7 million

4th place: BRL 28 million

5th place: BRL 26.4 million

6th place: BRL 24.7 million

7th place: BRL 23.1 million

8th place: BRL 21.4 million

9th place: BRL 19.8 million

10th place: BRL 18.1 million

11th place: BRL 15.5 million

12th place: BRL 14.6 million

13th place: BRL 13.7 million

14th place: BRL 12.8 million

15th place: BRL 11.9 million

16th place: BRL 11 million

Palmeiras, Santos, Athletico-PR, Ceará, Bahia, Chapecoense and Fortaleza may present some variation in the final awards of the championship for having signed with Turner to broadcast their games on closed TV. The other teams have a contract with Rede Globo (open TV, Premiere and SporTV).