Brazil Aid with a minimum value of R$400 starts to be paid today; see calendar | social programs

At December installments of Brazil Aid , the government’s income distribution program that replaced the family allowance , start to be paid this Friday (10) with a minimum value of BRL 400. THE Provisional Measure 1,076 (MP 1076) edited by the government created a extraordinary benefit which complements the installments already foreseen for the program, which allowed the December payment to reach this amount.

The maneuver takes place amid the discussion of approval of the PEC of Precatório. If the proposal is approved, the government intends to extend the amount of R$ 400 for the other months.

Payments follow the usual calendar of the extinct Bolsa Família, always on working days and following the order of the NIS final number. In December, on account of the New Year’s Eve parties (Christmas and New Year’s), payment is in advance and it will take place between the 10th and the 23rd.

Brazil Aid began in November with 17.84% readjustment, which changed the average value for BRL 217.18. Between the government goals was to clear the waiting list, including another 2.6 million families in Brazil Aid payments – Today, 14.6 million families receive the benefit. The promise, however, will have to await the approval of the PEC dos Precatório in the Chamber.

Brazil Aid Calendar in December 2021 Payday who receives December 10th End 1 NIS Beneficiaries December 13th Beneficiaries with final 2 NIS December 14th Beneficiaries with NIS Final 3 December 15th Beneficiaries with NIS Final 4 December 16th Beneficiaries with NIS end 5 December 17th Beneficiaries with NIS end 6 December 20 Beneficiaries with NIS end 7 December 21 Beneficiaries with NIS end 8 December 22nd Beneficiaries with NIS end 9 December 23 Beneficiaries with NIS end 0

Nothing changes for those who already received Bolsa Família. You cards and passwords used to withdraw from Bolsa Família remain valid and can be used to receive Brazil Aid until new cards are issued.

Who received Bolsa Família through the Caixa Tem application, in Digital Social Savings account, receives the Brazil Aid in the same way and you will be able to continue moving the money through the application.

People can also use the same channels to cash out the benefit. and to ask questions and check information. Are they: cashier app, self-service terminals, lottery houses, correspondents Box Here, besides the Caixa branches, which resumed regular hours on November 23, between 10 am and 4 pm (Brasilia time).

What is the official application of Auxílio Brasil?

Caixa launched the Brazil Aid application, which will replace the Bolsa Família application. In it, the beneficiary can check the availability of their benefit for the new app, value and payment date, among other information. O Brazil Aid application is available on platforms Android and IOS (click on your operating system’s link to download the app).

Anyone who already has the Bolsa Família application installed will have an automatic update. Those who prefer can ask questions about the benefit on the Citizen’s Cash Assistance by phone 111.

How do I know if I’m entitled to Brazil Aid?

Families in poverty or extreme poverty can participate in Brazil Aid who have pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, children, adolescents and young people between 0 and 21 years old.

At extremely poor families are those that have a per capita family income from zero to R$ 100.00 (one hundred reais). At poor families are those that have a per capita family income of R$ 100.01 (one hundred reais and one cent) to R$ 200.00 (two hundred reais).

To apply for the Program, the family must be registered in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government and has updated its registration data in the last 2 years. If you meet the income requirements and are not registered, look for the person responsible for the Auxílio Brasil program in the city hall of your city to register in the Cadastro Único.

Registration is a prerequisite, but it does not imply the immediate entry of the family into the Program. Monthly, the Ministry of Citizenship automatically selects the families that will be included to receive the benefit.

O government promises, from December, reset the waiting list of people registered in the Single Registry and increase the number of families that will receive Brazil Aid to 17 million.

Requirements to receive the Brazil Aid

be registered , by city hall, in the Single Registry the Social Programs of the Federal Government;

, by city hall, the Social Programs of the Federal Government; Be selected by the Ministry of Citizenship ;

; Being in poverty or extreme poverty . Families in poverty must include pregnant women, nursing mothers (breastfeeding mothers), children, teenagers or young people between 0 and 21 years old.

What does it take to keep receiving?

Prenatal care ;

; Monitoring the national vaccination calendar ;

; Monitoring of nutritional status ;

; Minimum school attendance defined in regulation;

defined in regulation; Enrollment in regular education establishment for young people between 18 and 21 years old.

How to know the value of Auxílio Brasil?

The government defined Brazil Aid values which will be paid to beneficiaries from November 17th. President Jair Bolsonaro edited on Monday (8) the decree 10852 that regulates the new social program – substitute for family allowance – is that readjusted the average value of the benefit by 17.84%, passing from

In another decree, published on Friday (5), the government had already changed the value that defines the extreme poverty and poverty ranges. Families with income from people of up to BRL 100 will be considered in extreme poverty. In homes where the income per person is up to BRL 200, the classification is of condition of poverty. At the Bolsa Família, these values ​​were, respectively, of BRL 89 and BRL 178 per person.

The government emphasizes that the minimum amount of R$ 400 promised for each family depends on the approval of PEC 23/2021, the PEC dos Precatórios, and will be temporary – will only be paid until December 2022.

The readjustment of basic benefits (see each one below) is permanent and will be permanently incorporated into the program, guarantees the Ministry of Citizenship.

Granted only to families in extreme poverty, the basic benefit of Auxílio Brasil goes from R$89 to R$100. Already the variable installments, with a value of BRL 41, rise to BRL 49. O Variable Benefit Linked to Adolescents goes from R$48 to R$57.

At the Brazil Aid, the basic structure has been simplified to Early Childhood Benefit, Family Membership Benefit and Benefit from Overcoming Extreme Poverty and will have the following values:

Early Childhood Benefit: for families with children from zero to 36 months, will be paid monthly, in the amount of R$ 130 (one hundred and thirty reais) per member, up to a limit of five people.

Family Membership Benefit: for families with pregnant women or people aged between three and 21 years, will be paid monthly, in the amount of BRL 65 (sixty-five reais) per member, up to a limit of five benefits per family.

Benefit from Overcoming Extreme Poverty: for families whose family income per person, calculated after adding the Early Childhood and Family Composition benefits, is equal to or less than the value of the extreme poverty line (BRL 100).

Complementary Benefits

O decree also defines the values ​​of complementary benefits Brazil Aid and which will be paid as follows:

school sports assistance – will pay a monthly benefit of R$ 100, for 12 months, to students from families benefiting from the program, aged between 12 and 17 years old, who won up to third place in official competitions of the Brazilian school games system, within the scope of national, district or state. The family will also receive a single installment of R$1,000.

Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship – will pay a monthly benefit of R$100, for 12 months, to students from families that are part of Auxílio Brasil who have distinguished themselves in academic and scientific competitions, nationwide, linked to basic education issues. The family will also receive a single installment of BRL 1,000.

Child Citizen Assistance – it will be granted to the beneficiary families of Brazil Aid who have in their composition children aged from zero to 48 months incomplete. The benefit will be paid directly to educational establishments, in the daycare stage, with and without profit purposes, when there are no vacancies in the public or private educational network associated with the Government. The monthly amount of Child Citizen Allowance will be R$ 200 for children enrolled in part-time and R$ 300 for children in full-time.

Rural Productive Inclusion Aid – will pay a monthly benefit of BRL 200 to beneficiary families of Brazil Aid that have family farmers in their composition.

Urban Productive Inclusion Aid – will pay a monthly benefit of R$ 200 to families assisted by the Auxílio Brasil Program, as long as there is proof of formal employment link of one of its members.

Transition Compensation Benefit – it is intended for families that were part of the extinct Bolsa Família and that had a reduction in the total financial value of the benefits received, as a result of the inclusion in the new structure of Auxílio Brasil. These families will receive an additional amount.

