Brazil beats Argentina and returns to the quarterfinals of a handball World Cup after eight years | handball

The women’s handball team is back in the quarter-finals of a World Championship after an eight-year absence. Champion in 2013, this Friday, the team beat Argentina, by 24 to 19, reached five victories in five matches and confirmed a spot in the next phase. On Sunday, the confrontation is with Spain and decides Brazil’s position in the group.

1 of 2 Brazilian handball team — Photo: IHF Brazilian handball team — Photo: IHF

This Friday, the highlights were the goalkeeper Babi, who in the first half managed to defend 53% of the balls attacked by Argentina, a very high number in the modality, and Patrícia, who scored nine goals in the match.

Only three times in history has Brazil been among the top eight at the World Cup. Champion in 2013, fifth in 2011 and seventh in 2005. In the last two editions of the event, 2017 and 2019, the selection did not even pass the stage, while in 2015 it was eliminated in the eighth.

The Brazilian team is undergoing a renovation. After being eliminated in the first phase of the Olympics, with one victory, one draw and three defeats, coach Jorge Dueñas ended up leaving his command. Cristiano Silva took over for the World Cup, who also saw the main player, Duda, retire from the national team.

2 of 2 Babi was voted best of the game against Argentina — Photo: Reproduction Babi was voted best of the game against Argentina — Photo: Reproduction

Argentina started better, opened 3-0, but before ten minutes, the Brazilian team had already tied the duel at 3 to 3. Patrícia Matieli was the name in Brazil at the beginning of the match, scoring four goals in 15 minutes, but the Argentines managed to keep the game equal: 7 to 7.

Interestingly, Brazil began to take off on the scoreboard at a time that was two less on court, excluded for serious fouls. There, the team defended itself well, managed to score a goal, turn the game around and never lose the lead. With Babi in the goal very well and the attack taking advantage of the gaps in the already tired Argentine defense, the first half ended 13-10.