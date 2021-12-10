Brazil has 206 deaths in 24 h and 6th day with an average below 200

Today, Brazil registered 206 deaths by covid-19. Thus, the moving average of deaths was 183, reaching the sixth consecutive day with the average below 200. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL it is part, together with the State Health Departments.

The moving average is the best indicator to analyze the pandemic, as it corrects fluctuations in the data from the Health Departments, which are usually dammed up on weekends and holidays.

The daily average is compared to the same index as 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

In total, 616,504 people have already lost their lives to the disease in the country.

Today, Acre, Amazonas and Amapá did not register any deaths by covid-19. Another 20 states had fewer than 10 deaths.

Since 20:00 yesterday, there were also 9,161 new cases of coronaviruses in the country — on average, there were 8,309 diagnoses. The total number of positive tests reached 22,175,527.

Ministry of Health data

The Ministry of Health announced today that Brazil reported 206 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 616,457 deaths across the country.

According to the ministry’s figures, there were 9,278 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today, bringing the total infected to 22,177,059 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 21,407,699 recovered cases of the disease so far in the country, with another 152,903 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.