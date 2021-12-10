Brazil registers over 206 deaths by Covid; moving average is 183 per day | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Thursday (9) 206 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 616,504 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 183 . Compared to the average 14 days ago, the variation was -20% and points out the trend of fall.

The moving average of deaths was below 200 for the sixth day in a row.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Thursday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Friday (3): 208

Saturday (4): 196

Sunday (5): 194

Monday (6): 194

Tuesday (7): 188

Wednesday (8): 183

Thursday (9): 183

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2 thousand. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

three states had no record of deaths in the last 24 hours: AC, AP and AM.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 22,175,527 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 9,161 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 8,309 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of -11% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, indicating stability in the diagnoses.

At its worst moment, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 616,504

616,504 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 206

206 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 183 (variation in 14 days: -20%)

183 (variation in 14 days: -20%) Total confirmed cases: 22,175,527

22,175,527 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 9,161

9,161 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 8,309 (variation in 14 days: -11%)

On the rise (4 states): MS, MA, PI and SE

MS, MA, PI and SE In stability (4 states): MG, PA, RO and CE

MG, PA, RO and CE In fall (18 states and the DF): PR, SC, SC, ES, RJ, SP, DF, GO, MT, AC, AM, AP, RR, TO, AL, BA, PB, PE and RN

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Data from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 on Thursday show that 138,844,928 people have taken the second or single dose of vaccines and are thus fully immunized. This number represents 65.09% of the population.

The booster dose was applied in 19,775,714 people, What represents 9.27% ​​of the population.

159,967,663 people, What represents 74.99% of the population, took at least the first dose of vaccines.

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, they are 318,588,305 doses applied from the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

ES: -31%

MG: +3%

RJ: -33%

SP: -18%

DF: -63%

GO: -46%

MS: +100%

MT: -31%

AC: -100%

AM: -33%

AP: -83%

PA: +6%

RO: -7%

RR: -27%

TO: -22%

AL: -36%

BA: -27%

EC: 0%

MA: +230%

PB: -29%

PE: -27%

PI: +25%

RN: -43%

SE: +33%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

