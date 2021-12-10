British court approves US appeal for extradition of Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks | World

2 of 2 May 1: Wikileaks founder Julian Assange shows his fist raised from a van window as he arrives at a London courthouse, before being sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for failing to meet the conditions of his parole in 2012, when he took refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden — Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP

May 1: Wikileaks founder Julian Assange shows his fist raised from a van window as he arrives at a London courthouse, before being sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for failing to meet the conditions of his parole in 2012, when took refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden — Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP