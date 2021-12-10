British court approves US appeal for extradition of Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks | World

The 50-year-old Australian faces at least 18 criminal charges in the US, including a violation of the espionage law, and conspiracy to hack into government computers.
“The court allows the appeal,” said Judge Timothy Holroyde.
The decision leaves Assange one step closer to being extradited, but there are still other obstacles – and it may have to be approved by the British government before the final decision.
The US has been trying to provide assurances to the British court about the treatment Assange would receive if he were handed over to the US government.
Assange’s fiancee said in a statement shortly after Friday’s announcement that her legal team would appeal “as soon as possible” against the London court decision.
According to the attorney representing the US, Assange will not be subjected to special measures nor will he be detained at the feared ADX Florence high security penitentiary center in Colorado.
The Americans are asking for the extradition of Julian Assange because of a massive leak of confidential documents – released on the WikiLeaks platform.
James Lewis, an attorney representing the US government, guaranteed that Assange will receive the necessary medical care and will be able to apply to serve his sentence in Australia, his home country.
May 1: Wikileaks founder Julian Assange shows his fist raised from a van window as he arrives at a London courthouse, before being sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for failing to meet the conditions of his parole in 2012, when took refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden — Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP
Considered by supporters to be a victim of attacks on freedom of expression, Assange spent seven years living inside Ecuador’s embassy in London.
After this period, he was arrested by the British authorities and has been in a maximum security prison in England for more than two years.
In January of this year, the US even had a new extradition request denied by a UK court that claimed there was a risk of Assange committing suicide.
The Australian, who is supported by various press freedom organizations, has published some 700,000 confidential military and diplomatic documents.
In the United States, he faces a sentence of 175 years in prison.