Businessman says Benítez won’t stay at São Paulo in 2022 | São Paulo

Midfielder Martín Benítez’s agent ruled out the possibility of the Argentinian player remaining at São Paulo for next season. In contact with the ge , Adrian Castellanos stated that the club does not have the money to fund a new deal.

– He’s not going to stay in São Paulo. There are no financial conditions to extend the loan – said the businessman.

Benítez’s stay was already considered unlikely at São Paulo, who understand that the investment needed to keep the player is not justified, as he acted less than expected this season.

The ge tried to contact two sources on the São Paulo board, who did not respond.

Benítez arrived at Morumbi at the beginning of the season, on a loan valid until the end of the year and with an option to purchase the rights fixed at around US$ 3 million (almost R$ 17 million).

The player got off to a good start at the club, being chosen as Paulistas’ best player, but injuries and recurrent physical problems kept him away from the team – first under the command of Hernán Crespo, then with Rogério Ceni.

Recently, São Paulo began to admit that it would not be able to carry out the purchase option, but that, on the other hand, it was negotiating with Independiente to extend the loan for another season. The values ​​of this retry were not informed.

The lack of money at the club is one of the reasons that make coach Rogério Ceni consider leaving Morumbi. He stated, after the defeat by América-MG, that the hiring of reinforcements is a condition for his permanence.